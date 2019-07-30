Kindergarten and Pre-school roundup
LAUGHLIN — It’s that time of year for kindergarten and pre-school roundup. Registration for pre-school kids 4 years old or will be 4 years by Sept. 30 and kindergarten kids 5 years old or will turn 5 years by Sept. 30, begins Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Bennett Elementary School, 2750 Needles Highway, from 8 to 11 a.m. in the multi-purpose room.
Gas, water, lease or power bill for proof of address, immunization record, original birth certificate and parents ID is required.
Meet the teachers. There will be raffles and refreshments.
For more information, call 702-298-3378.
STEM for adults
LAUGHLIN — Adults can do science experiments while learning STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) concepts on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Laughlin Library, 2840 S. Needles Highway.
The fun begins at 2 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4063.
Cornhole 21+ league
LAUGHLIN — Clark County Parks and Recreation is hosting a cornhole 21+ league in Laughlin beginning Thursday, September 12, at Gnat’s Landing, 1631 Cal Edision Drive. This is two-person team play with registration fee of $15 per person. Throwing distance amended to 22 feet, ACO rules apply.
Times will be 6 to 9 p.m. No residency required. Cornhole practice is available for 50+ residents at Spirit Mountain Activity Center, 1975 Arie Ave. at 11 a.m. Mondays.
To register or for more information, call 702-298-3413.
Area blood drives
LAUGHLIN — Vitalant Blood Services will conduct three blood drives in August:
w Friday, Aug. 2, from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Aerobics room at the Bullhead Health Club Fort Mohave, 5401 Highway 95, Fort Mohave.
w Monday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Pioneer Granny’s at the New Pioneer.
w Friday, Aug. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. in the Community Gymnasium at Needles High School, 1705 J St., Needles.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 877-827-4376.
American Legion Post 60
LAUGHLIN — General post meeting is at 5 p.m. the last Tuesday of the month. Post 60 Auxiliary Unit meeting is at 4 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month. Pam Walker is the Post Commander and Kathleen Hoss is president of the Auxiliary.
The post is at 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive in Laughlin and the phone number is 702-299-1510.
The post has a Friday night fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. and all menu items are less than $10. Menu includes deep-fried fish, baked fish and shrimp dinners.
Sons of American Legion meeting is at 4 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month. Chuck Minerman is the SAL Commander and may be reached at the post.
American Legion Post 60 Riders meet the first Tuesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the post. Fred Doten is director of the Post 60 Riders and can be reached at the post phone number. Pam Walker is the Riders secretary and may be reached at 501-326-1559 or by email at riderspost60@gmail.com.
