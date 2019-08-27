Area blood drives
LAUGHLIN — Vitalant Blood Services will conduct several blood drives in September:
• Thursday, Sept. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the River Valley High School gym, 2250 Laguna Road, Mohave Valley
• Monday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Valley View Medical Center Suite A, 5300 Highway 95, Fort Mohave.
• Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., hosted by Bullhead City AM Kiwanis, Building 600 Mohave Community College, 3400 Highway 95, Bullhead City.
• Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Laughlin High School gym foyer, 1900 Cougar Drive.
• Friday, Sept. 13, from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Aerobics room at the Bullhead Health Club Riverview Mall, 2350 Miracle Mile Road, Bullhead City.
• Sunday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bullhead City Elks Lodge room, 1745 Emerald Drive, Bullhead City.
• Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the old gymnasium at Mohave High School, 2251 Highway 95, Bullhead City
• Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Needles High School/Community High School gym, 1600 Washington St., Needles.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 877-827-4376.
Networking breakfast
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, 1585 S. Casino Drive, will host its monthly networking breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30. Meet and join the newest members for some coffee and pastries. Learn useful information about the local business and the benefits of being a Chamber member. This month’s topic of discussion is Mutual of Omaha Bank. Attendance is limited to the first 25.
For more information or to RSVP, call 702-298-2214.
