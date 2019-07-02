Vacation Bible School
LAUGHLIN — Laughlin Community Church will be offering Vacation Bible School for kindergarten through seventh grade starting Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Dinner is included.
Forms to register are available at the church.
Registration is required by parent or guardian.
The church is at 2910 Needles Highway. Transportation is provided if needed.
For more information, call 702-989-1228.
Luau at the library
LAUGHLIN — All ages are welcome to have fun and enjoy some sweet treats at Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway for luau-themed party Wednesday, July 10, at 2 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4064.
Movies at the library
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway, will show “The Haunting of Sharon Tate,”on Friday, July 12, rated R, and on Friday, July 26 “The Best of Enemies,” rated PG-13.
Starting time for both movies is 2 p.m.
For the kids, the Movie Club will show “Disney’s Lion King” Thursday, July 18, starting at 3 p.m.
For information, call 702-507-4060.
Freedom of expression
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce will hold its third annual Freedom of Expression Whiskey & Wood fundraiser event, Thursday, July 25, starting at 5:30 p.m. hosted by the Golden Nugget Laughlin and sponsored by Breakthru Beverage, The Event Station by Claudia Ward-Lambert, Bullhead City Rocks and Murphy Broadcasting.
Tickets are $40 per person and are available for purchase. Included in the price of each ticket, participants will get an artist-led event, personal wood canvas, paint and paintbrush, appetizers and whiskey. Funds will go to the local school districts art programs.
To purchase tickets, or for more information, call Michelle at 702-298-2214.
Area blood drives
LAUGHLIN — Vitalant Blood Services will conduct several blood drives in July in the Tri-state:
• Monday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the Mohave County Library, 1170 Hancock Road, Bullhead City.
• Tuesday, July 16, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bullhead City Elks Lodge, 1745 Emerald Road, Bullhead City.
• Tuesday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Multi-purpose Room at the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway.
• Wednesday, July 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Gemini Room at the Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin.
• Thursday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Multi-purpose Room at the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 877-827-4376.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.