Summer book sale
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway continues its summer book sale today and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Along with books, there will be magazines, DVDs, music, audiobooks, children’s items and paperbacks to choose from. All proceeds from the sale will benefit programming in the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District.
For more information or to make a donation, visit www.lvccldfoundation.org.
Gardening seminar set
LAUGHLIN — If you have ever wanted to know how to grow vegetables in the desert, now is your chance.
A desert gardening seminar will be hosted at the Laughlin Library on Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. M.L. Robinson, a horticulture faculty member from the University of Nevada is the presenter for the event. During the two hours, he will cover what and when to plant fall vegetables in the desert.
The seminar is free to attend.
Crafternoon at the library
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Library offers two afternoons of crafts this month for adults. Make coconut sugar scrubs on Monday, Aug. 12, and on Wednesday, Aug. 14, learn photo transfers. Both classes are at 2 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Area blood drives
LAUGHLIN – Vitalant Blood Services will conduct a blood drive on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the community gymnasium at Needles High School, 1705 J Street, Needles.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 877-827-4376.
Fun with food
LAUGHLIN — Children ages 5-11 are invited to the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway, at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, to learn the culinary skill of turning food into art.
For more information, call 702-507-4064.
