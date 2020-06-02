LAUGHLIN — The Clark County Regional Government Center and other county facilities began to reopen to the public Monday with comprehensive enhanced health and safety measures in place in keeping with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery” reopening plan. Residents are encouraged to conduct business with the county online as much as possible but anyone needing to visit county facilities will:
Find that line queues have changed with direction being given for spacing, and some lines, such as those at the Regional Justice Center, may take longer to get through. Building and line entrances and exits may have changed to discourage cross-traffic between customers. There also may be fewer public work stations and some seating has been taken out of use to encourage social distancing.
Be asked to wear face coverings and in some cases such materials will be made available for customer use while supplies last. County employees interacting with the public also are being encouraged to wear face coverings and gloves as appropriate.
Encounter Plexiglas barriers at customers counters and some counter space will not be available for public use to comply with social distancing recommendations.
Find much more signage regarding health and safety as well as how to best access government services in light of the current situation.
Notice an increased emphasis on cleaning and sanitation.
Clark County’s Las Vegas-area community and recreation centers also opened in a limited capacity Monday for open recreation and to register for upcoming programs. County senior centers will not yet be open. The county’s aquatic facilities are expected to open later in June at a reduced capacity.
The date will be announced later. Playgrounds will continue to remain closed. Dog parks and equestrian arenas already are open for public use. The Clark County Wetlands Park Nature Center and the Clark County Museum reopened Monday. The Clark County Shooting Complex will reopen today on a limited basis; call ahead for details at 702-455-2000.
Information about other Clark County offices:
At the Treasurer’s Office, taxpayers are encouraged to make payments online. But anyone who comes to the office will still be served at payments windows, where social distancing will be encouraged and visitors will be asked to wear face coverings.
The Recorder’s main office at the Clark County Government Center will be processing documents for recording from walk-in customers over the front counter, through the regular mail, UPS or Fed Ex; electronically (e-recording) via the title companies; and/or bulk documents that may be dropped off daily at the designated work station in the Recorder’s Office lobby. Changes have been made to the area as follows: when approaching the front entryway, there will be signs posted with brief instructions for entering the lobby area. As the customers enter the front lobby, there are markers on the floor creating a pathway in addition to stanchions to serve as separators for foot traffic entering into and exiting the office. Floor markings will lead to and from numbered workstations. Customers will check in with the front-desk attendant who utilizes a queuing system to place the customer automatically in line. The waiting area chairs will be spaced strategically throughout the lobby for customers who may have a brief wait. The Recorder’s multipurpose recording kiosk, which records and provides copies of documents, also will be available. Staff will be regularly sanitizing the workspaces, the lobby computers and the kiosks continuously throughout the day. Shield guards have been installed at the workstations and employees will be wearing masks and gloves as added measures. Every other workstation will be open to allow for social distancing. Computers used for research purposes in the Records Research area have been modified for purposes of social distancing. The shared branch offices with the Assessor that are located at Henderson City Hall and on the corner of Tenaya Way and Cheyenne Avenue will be reopened at a later date.
The Assessor’s Office will be opening with limited services. The office is continuing to encourage customers to call in or continue to send documents to the email address available on the office web pages at http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/assessor. The office will not be offering notary services for homesteads.
- Business License encourages the public to utilize its online services available around the clock. The department, however, will offer in-office assistance by appointment only for all license categories and renewal payments. It is expanding its capabilities to communicate remotely to customers through the use of a mobile device (laptop, tablets, cell phones, etc.) to set up virtual assistance to online applications. Additional instructions will be provided to the public upon setting up an appointment by calling 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. [Liquor and Gaming, (702) 455-4125; General and Regulated Businesses, (702) 455-0174; Reflexology, (702) 455-6562; Renewal Payments, (702) 455-3557.] There will be a call-in/check-in procedure for the appointment to eliminate queueing. Also, one will have the ability to drop off applications (not renewal payments) at the Security desk on the first floor of the Government Center. Business License staff will be wearing facial coverings, which also will be available to customers upon request and based upon availability, Customer service areas will be sanitized after each customer is served. Six-foot social distancing will be observed at all times.
-In Public Works, online services are available from the Citizen Access Portal: https://citizenaccess.clarkcountynv.gov/CitizenAccess/Splash.html. Staff are accepting plan submittals and permit applications in person by appointment, Monday through Friday at (702) 455-4600. Development records may be searched online at http://dsnet.co.clark.nv.us/webimage10/(S(dhuotsp5tossiavqhudamybg))/DSImages2008.aspx. Daily Traffic Control Submittal Reviews are updated online daily at https://www.clarkcountynv.gov/public-works/construction-mgmt/Pages/TCP-EP.aspx. Inspection services continue to be available by phone call to the dispatch line at (702) 455-4610. Many services are available through the County website, including services such as requests for the maintenance of public rights-of-way: roadways, flood control facilities, bridges, and traffic control devices; all requests for abatement of graffiti, weeds, and pests and responding to homeless encampments; all requests for information on current and planned capital improvement projects, initiating traffic studies, school zones & crossing guards, public records, inspection requests (by phone), SOQ qualification process, ADA access and more.
-The Building & Fire Prevention department will be open to customers for limited face-to-face service on an appointment-only basis. Available services: make payment and pick up the permit and drawings for applications where hard copies were previously submitted, submit corrections on a previously made hard-copy application submission for which a permit has not yet been issued, submit and pick up mylars, research records archives and general questions/customer service. To schedule an appointment, please visit https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/b0zetc62/. All new permit applications, drawing revisions, reports, etc., are still required to be submitted electronically. Details: www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/building. Customers entering the building at 4701 W. Russell Road will be required to use the north entrance by the flagpoles and exit through the east entrance. No more than 20 Building & Fire customers will be permitted in the building at a time. Customers should refrain from bringing family members and friends, will be asked to use hand sanitizer when entering the building, will be requested to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth the entire time they are in the building (facial covering may be provided, as supplies are available) and will be expected to stay at least 6 feet from other people including staff.
-The Department of Environment and Sustainability will only be offering services electronically by phone, email and online. Anyone who arrives at the front counter will be instructed on how to complete their transactions electronically. More information may be found at https://www.clarkcountynv.gov/airquality/Pages/default.aspx.
-A court order has been issued for those visiting the Regional Justice Center and Family Court House to wear face coverings and to observe social distancing.
-The Las Vegas Justice Court Traffic Division customer service windows will remain closed until the last phase of the governor’s reopening plan. Its Traffic Division is operating as a call center and those who need to resolve traffic citations should call (702) 671-3444, email LVJCTraffic@ClarkCountyNV.gov or visit http://www.lasvegasjusticecourt.us/. Some who have pending judicial matters don’t know if they have a criminal or traffic case. Those who believe their cases are criminal in nature are urged to contact their attorney, the Criminal Customer Service Division at (702) 671-3201 or visit http://www.lasvegasjusticecourt.us/ to confirm their court case status.
-The RJC District Attorney Reception lobby hours will be 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Also in the RJC, the Victim Witness Assistance Center (VWAC) lobby hours will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m. The District Attorney’s Bad Check Unit, located in the lower level of the RJC, is open to the public from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Visitors to the RJC should expect longer waits in line.
-The Juvenile Division (Family Court campus) reception window hours will be 8 a.m. through noon and 1-4 p.m.
-The DA Family Support (DAFS) Call Center at (702) 671-9200 is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. The lobby will reopen to customers, including for taking child support payments, on Monday June 1. The hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Due to limited access to the lobby and potentially long wait lines as a result of reduced lobby capacity, appointments are encouraged, and can be made through the call center. Strict social distancing requirements will be maintained, which may cause a delay in getting inside to be served. The line may continue outside the building, so customers should be prepared to wait outside, when it will be hot during the summer. Given strict social distancing requirements and DAFS’s desire to serve its customers as expediently and efficiently as possible, only parties to child support cases and those members of the public who may have questions or are seeking our child support services will be permitted to enter the building. So would attorneys or a customer’s power of attorney representative. Friends, significant others, etc., will not be permitted entry to DAFS for the foreseeable future, and customers are encouraged not to bring their children to DAFS unless for the purposes of conducting genetic testing only.
-DAFS Courts through the end of July will hold all hearings via video or telephonically on our campus. As such, litigants on these cases will not need to physically come to DAFS to attend court appearances. The public is encouraged when coming to DAFS for services or to make a payment to wear a mask or other face covering. DAFS employees interacting with customers will be required to wear face coverings.
-Those represented by the Public Defender’s Office need to maintain excellent communication with their attorneys, including updating their current phone number and address, so they will be able to receive updates. If the client maintains communication with their attorney, they may not be required to appear in court and will prevent warrants from being issued. The Public Defender’s Office can be reached by phone from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (702) 455-4685. The office is closed to the public for in-person visits. Clients will also be able to reach the office by e-mail, which the public will be able to access through both the County website, as well as the Public Defender’s Office social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook. When the office does open to the general public, all visitors will be required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. The lobby will be marked to help people maintain a six-foot distance. Staff also will limit the number of non-employees within the office area in accordance with health directives. Staff will clean the public lobby, doors and elevator areas regularly as well. Appointments of the Public Defender’s Office will continue to be made by the courts based on a finding of indigency. Defendants may be required to fill out a financial affidavit for the court to make that determination. Due to the increase in unemployment, as well as the potential increase in crime rates due to the economic downturn, appointments are expected to rise significantly.
-Comprehensive Planning will continue to only accept applications via email and its submittal system is being updated to allow a more customer interactive experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.