LAUGHLIN — The deadline for local small businesses to apply for up to $15,000 in county grants has been extended to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Local small business owners who have lost money because of the ongoing pandemic may qualify for the Clark County Small Business Rental Assistance program, which provides up to $10,000 to cover past-due rent, and/or the Small Business Protective Retrofit Grant, which will reimburse businesses up to $5,000 for costs such as purchasing personal protective equipment for employees and installing no-touch doors and walk-up windows.
Information about the programs and applications are online at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/Economic
Development. Applications must be submitted online.
“Many of our local small businesses have been hit the hardest by the pandemic,” District A Commissioner Michael Naft said. “These grant programs can provide a much-needed financial boost to help businesses get through this difficult time. Qualifying businesses employ our friends and neighbors and are the backbone of our economy.”
Qualified applicants will be in unincorporated Clark County, have a Clark County business license and 20 or fewer employees. Grant awards could be made in late August.
The county has partnered with the Nevada Small Business Development Center at UNLV to provide assistance to business owners who may need help with the application process. The center is online at www.unlv.edu/sbdc and can be reached at 702-895-5019. These two grant programs follow the county’s Small Business Stabilization Grant, which will help local small businesses affected by coronavirus-related closures and restrictions. Applications for the stabilization grant were accepted last month. Altogether, the three grant programs could provide more than $12 million to local small businesses. The funding for the grant programs comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Business owners with legal questions not related to these grant applications may contact the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada at 702-386-1070.
