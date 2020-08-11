BOULDER CITY — Bass Pro Shop, a “premier outdoor and conservation company,” and Get Outdoors Nevada have donated rescue supplies to help save lives at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, America’s first and largest recreation area.
Lake Mead is the sixth most visited National Park unit with about 8 million recreational visitors a year.
“While our park visitors are out in the park having great adventures across the 1.5 million acres, they often run out of water and end up in severe danger,” said Lake Mead Supt. Margaret L. Goodro. “We want to make sure our first responders have enough water to save our visitors.
“In these instances, having bottles of water on hand to quickly rehydrate someone in distress can mean the difference between life and death,” said Goodro. “Now, thanks to our partnership with Bass Pro Shop and Get Outdoors Nevada, the park has 2,000 water bottles to help with rescues this year.”
Bass Pro Shop’s donation to Lake Mead is just the beginning of its partnership aimed at keeping national parks clean, educating youth and saving lives.
“We are happy to provide this donation of life saving water to the rangers at Lake Mead,” said Bass Pro Shops General Manager Jeremy Hendrick. “We look forward to partnering with Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Get Outdoors Nevada to continue our efforts in conservation, education and inspiring people to get outside.”
While the park has multiple water refill stations and park officials promote using reusable, refillable water bottles, for the vast majority of the park, there is no water available. Visitors are encouraged to plan for a gallon of water per day per person when they are out in the park.
Get Outdoors Nevada, Lake Mead’s philanthropic partner, helped foster this new support, and encourages others to show their love for Lake Mead.
“Get Outdoors Nevada is thankful to Bass Pro for being such a wonderful partner. Having Bass Pro step in to donate this water is going to make a big difference to rangers as they support Lake Mead visitors in need,” said Get Outdoors Nevada Executive Director Mauricia Baca.
Other donation opportunities include first responder rescue supplies, youth education programs, life jacket loaner stations and sponsored clean-up events.
For more information and to make a donation, go to https://getoutdoorsnevada.org/love-lake-mead/.
