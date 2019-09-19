LAUGHLIN — Nevada State Sen. Joe Hardy paid a visit to the Laughlin Town Advisory Board earlier this month and rolled out the long, storied history of attempts to incorporate the township.
Hardy, the assistant minority leader, won a seat in the Nevada State Assembly in 2002 and repeatedly won re-election until 2010, when he was elected to the Nevada Senate. He represents District 12, which includes the townships of Searchlight and Laughlin and rural areas in the northwest such as Boulder City, Henderson, Bunkerville, Overton, Mesquite and Nellis Air Force Base.
He has sponsored more than 51 bills with 15 directly affecting Laughlin.
Hardy said, “This has been a process” as he began to delve into the history of the region, the Enron settlement and previous attempts to incorporate Laughlin.
A pending meeting on Sept. 23 may create another attempt as the discussion to incorporate Laughlin is back on the table once more.
Hardy began by stating, “The Enron settlement required a payment, and the Colorado River Commission was in charge of the Fort Mohave Valley Development Act, and while looking around trying to figure out how to make their $5 million payment, they found the money in the Fort Mohave Fund. So they took that $5 million and that allowed Senator Warren Hardy to bring forth SB 301 back in 2007 which allowed for some oversight and a fund to be set up by Clark County.”
“That was the Fort Mohave Fund-SB 301 which in part states that ‘All public land held, controlled and administered by the Colorado River Commission that are located in the Fort Mohave Valley and all money in the fund be transferred to the State of Nevada, and so that’s where we are with the fund.
“Interestingly enough, when you look at the obligation of the Fort Mohave development law, the stake be kept, no matter who has the money or holds the purse strings, one of the things it talked about in that law is that the money in the Fort Mohave Development Fund be used expressly according to that Fort Mohave Development Law. One of the things it says is that Clark County (Las Vegas) shall use money in the Fort Mohave Valley Development Fund to pay ‘Any cost incurred by the committee on local government finance created by the NSR, for the preparation of the report related to the fiscal feasibility of the incorporation of the City of Laughlin,’ and it’s required by section 4 Chapter 4:81 statute (2011). ‘Any cost incurred by the county to hold an election’, and this would also be under their purview, they shall use the money for any cost incurred by the county to hold elections, or any other cost incurred respecting the incorporation of the City of Laughlin, (and dispatch or donations) and that is one of those shall things. And that is what has led to, and I’ll call it the iterations of the concept, of ‘should we or shouldn’t we incorporate.’ ”
Hardy added, “I talked with Alex Ortiz, who works for the County of Clark, for a report on the revenues and the budget of the county oversight of the account of the Fort Mohave Valley Development Fund and all the revenues that have come from Laughlin, the town of Laughlin, from the casino corridor.
“We’ve had iterations in the legislature on how, if the town of Laughlin were to be a city, what would be the best way to do it with the way we handle the corridor, and we know there are opportunities with how you look at the thing.
“We’re going to have a meeting with Alex later this month on the 23rd at 2 o’clock concerning Laughlin and that’s why, madam chair, we’d like you to be there, not just you but any member (of the LTAB) to be there
“I’ve invited Marvin Leavitt the chair of the local government finance (Director of Finance Las Vegas) to be there so we can go over the finances as well as Alex who will have his county people there, who are going to be responsible for the budget and ready resources, and that will give us a better idea of what to expect and what not to expect.
“I think with fire, we are aware that no matter how big we are in Las Vegas and Henderson, we’re still not as helpful as we’d like to be on fire prevention units, so those are the things that are the nitty gritty,” the senator added. “So that kind of history goes back to SB 301, and fast forward to 2009 where the act AB 383 which provided for a charter for the City of Laughlin did not pass. In 2011 we had SB 262, which also provided for a charter for the City of Laughlin and the voters turned that opportunity down, which is the democratic process. In that same year of legislation was AB 400 which also did not pass. AB 145 passed which that allowed for the annexation by an unincorporated town, and that became law, which is how you would annex an area that is in an unincorporated town.”
The incorporation history lesson didn’t end there.
“Then, in 2013, we had SB 119 that did not pass, AB 231 did pass, providing for filling vacancies on the local board, then came AB 135 that did not pass. So we see a trend here.
“In 2015 SB 115, and that passed, related to the election of members of certain towns’ advisory boards and that’s why you are where you are today,” he said. “In that same session (of legislation), was SB 47, and that dealt with neighborhood improvement districts, and the way we passed the Waterfront Project, and that’s what led to the dredging of the marina and all the things that will eventually be done. Then came SB 138, which allowed for maintenance to continue so that when you do dredge then you have the ability to maintain it.” he said.
“Then came SB 63, which did not pass, concerning county maintenance of all roads. In 2019 there was a bill that did not pass concerning motor fuel, then SB 213, which allowed for the election of a mayor and city council for the incorporation of the City of Laughlin that did not pass, nor did it’s companion, AB 389. AB 283 concerned the taxation of motor fuel to better match the other side of the river.”
“AB 198 was not enacted, concerning relinquishing of property by the Department of Transportation. The Fort Mohave Fund now has 9,000 acres of land in play under the purview of the County of Clark as to how that is used, and that is a huge asset,” he said. “And Laughlin has 2,000 or so acres to use for solar to generate revenue for the city, town, so there are opportunities to take advantage of the geographic location, but there are challenges to how you develop it.”
He said that determining property taxes — and who would pay them — is an important part of funding any potential incorporation.
“Property taxes would be looked at in possibly incorporating Laughlin,” he said. “We looked at ho wants to be in it and who doesn’t want to be in it, and it’s very clear that the casinos do not want to be included in the City of Laughlin.
“When we look at property valuations, we see some going down and that would have to be considered as to how much money you would have to consider if there were an incorporation. How much money comes from the residential side and how much money comes from the commercial (casino) side?
“And that’s going to be part of the discussion with Alex Ortiz on the 23rd.”
One new Laughlin resident who spoke during public comment stated his opposition to incorporation, saying he had just gone through that in California. He said “it would be a disaster for Laughlin to incorporate”, adding, “We wouldn’t have a SWAT team, which just took down a guy trying to rob some casinos,” referring to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s SWAT unit and its involvement in a recent incident after a man attempted to rob two Laughlin casinos.
That brings into play questions of security, insurance, and liability for Metro and/or a city police force if the current situation were to change due to incorporation.
One comment made during the meeting suggested a possible future break when someone stated that “if Clark County wanted to, they could make Laughlin incorporate,” suggesting that the county holds enough power over the town that they could make it happen if or when they want.
