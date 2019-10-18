LAUGHLIN — Last month, just before the legendary band Chicago took the stage at the Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah’s Laughlin Hotel and Casino, Blake Segal, senior vice president and general manager, proudly presented a $10,000 donation to Shelley and Jim Wijnhamer and five Special Olympics athletes who were decked out with their medals won in previous competitions.
Special Olympics has over 4,500 athletes and unified partners in Arizona and more than
5 million worldwide.
Special Olympics provides year-round training and competition in 172 countries.
The generous donation from Harrah’s Laughlin will be earmarked to serve local athletes.
The mission of Special Olympics is to provide training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and
the community.
Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
The donation by Harrah’s Laughlin will aid the local athletes with continuing support and preparation for their future participation in the national Special Olympics USA. The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games will be held in Orlando, Florida, June 5-11, and some of the Tri-state athletes likely will be there to participate, thanks in large part to donations from businesses and individuals such as Harrah’s.
