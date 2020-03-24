LAUGHLIN — Harrah’s-Laughlin has come to the aid of those in need in the region during these trying times we all are facing.
It was announced Friday by Harrah-Laughlin General Manager Blake Segal that Harrah’s-Laughlin has donated several cases of toilet paper and toiletries (shampoo/conditioner/soap/lotions) to Living Waters Hospice of Golden Valley, Hospice of Havasu, and Billet Home Health & Hospice of Bullhead City.
Harrah’s also donated more than $13,000 worth of food to Silver Rider Meals on Wheels, Food for Families, The Arc, as well as the Colorado River Food Bank.
The donations come at a time Harrah’s-Laughlin and Harrah’s Vegas are experiencing serious economic downturns due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has much of Nevada at a standstill.
“Harrah’s has always been active philanthropically,” Segal said. “During this difficult time, we look to support our community and those most in need by making good out of an unfortunate situation.”
And that they have in spades. Harrah’s also gives annually to the local Special Olympics, The Arc, Legacy Foundation’s Backpack Buddies, Tri-State Military Moms, participates in, sponsors or both the Connie Davis Walk and Roll and the Relay for Life of the Colorado River.
Living Waters Hospice’s Maria Pynnaker responded to the generosity by explaining that the pallet of toilet paper, shampoo/conditioner and hotel-sized lotions have been coordinated by the three hospices that received them along with Mohave Sunrise Rotary into a Tri-state program of sorts operating out of Javalina’s Coffee Express of Fort Mohave. Sunrise Rotary President and owner of Javalina’s Anita Gill said that since Javalina’s is shut down to only drive-through, the business has moved the furniture inside the restaurant and turned it into a headquarters for the distribution of not just meals but also the toiletries donated by Harrah’s-Laughlin for seniors in the region, making the most of the donation from Harrah’s and stretching it into a regional outreach for those most affected by the COVID 19 pandemic. She said that along with Maria Pynakker they have been discussing the idea for a while now but last Saturday decided to act on it turning Javalina’s into the coordinations site and headquarters for the effort thus making the much needed donation into a far greater form of goodwill.
Mike, from The Arc in Kingman, stated, “The donation was greatly appreciated during this trying time. We’ve been shut down for two weeks now, and the donation was distributed among the staff to help them get through this down time.” He went on to say “Harrah’s has such a good heart, especially to the community around them. He went on to say that many of the staff at The Arc also have kids. One in particular has six kids and also has a husband who has been put out of work by the COVID 19 shut down leaving them in quite a situation. He stated that the donation “Was a blessing in disguise for them.” He added “Caesars is such a big corporation with interests all over and for them to go out of their way to offer such help really says something about the corporation, it speaks volumes.”
Sandy West, of the Colorado River Food Bank, said, “Oh yes, it helped.”
“We got a lot of perishables from not just Harrah’s but also the Riverside, Aquarius and Colorado Belle.” The casinos did the righteous thing of passing on their perishable foodstuffs to the biggest distribution locale in Laughlin which in turn has been churning them out to folks who are now showing up on a daily basis rather than the once-a-month date scheduled on the 15th of every month. West stated “We had a zillion people on Friday, and we have a line today out the door.” She added “We used it, it sure helped.” She said that of the three pallets given to the Food Bank by the casinos including the Harrah’s donation they were giving out the last of it today, less than one week later.”
West also said that things have changed quite a bit over the last couple weeks saying that the Food Bank is now operating “every day now, and it will be like that until this thing is over.”
She cited the number of new sign-ups for the food they distribute saying at least 40 new people in the last week have signed up for the food donations the bank distributes, while in reference to the donation by Harrah’s, the Riverside, and Golden Entertainment’s Aquarius and Colorado Belle, she simply said “We appreciate everything.”
