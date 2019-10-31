LAUGHLIN — The 11th annual Haunt and Glow Car Show took place over the weekend at Tropicana Laughlin Hotel and Casino.
The Halloween show brings out the ghoul in car enthusiasts, many of whom dress up their custom one-of-a-kind cars, trucks and bikes with a Halloweeen theme for the weekend.
The north lot at the Tropicana filled up quickly Friday morning as many of the cars were already on display. Some of the scariest of them were on hand. A boss 1923 custom Ford C cab truck titled “Lost Souls Transport Co.” was one of the coolest of the Halloween-themed cars, and it was followed closely by a 1929 Model A Ford Sedan Delivery in ghost gray and black out of California.
There were many more vintage and custom cars that were not sporting the Halloween theme but which were showstoppers in their own right. Of those, one granite gray and purple 1955 Bel Air stood out as one of the cleanest “old ’55s” ever seen.
It, too, was from California and Phil and Eileen Lee have been it’s proud owners for the last 16 years.
There was a 1963 Chrysler 300 pace car from the 47th annual Indianapolois 500 done up in original turquoise with gray five-spoke American racing wheels on it looking fabulous in the Laughlin sunshine. Nearby, a cherry red 56 Ford Custom Cab pickup seemed to be a companion of sorts to a “Dwarf Ford” Model A in baby blue that looked more like a child’s toy than an actual automobile.
