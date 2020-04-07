LAS VEGAS — Clark County officials are calling on retired health care professionals who are willing and able to serve as volunteers with the Medical Reserve Corps of Southern Nevada to assist with the community’s response to coronavirus to register online through a state’s SERV-NV website at https://servnv.org/.
“I am proud of our community’s response to the challenges presented by coronavirus and appreciate our residents frequently asking what they can do to help,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “At the top of our list of needs is if we have any retired doctors, nurses or health care workers who can assist us as volunteers, we’d very much appreciate them contacting us. Our local health-care system is on the front lines of this crisis, and we want to be prepared to reinforce the ranks of these amazing professionals with others who have the expertise and qualifications to assist in providing care to those who need it.”
Registrants may choose to join the local Medical Reserve Corps, Statewide Volunteer Pool or Mental Health Crisis Counselors. Health professionals with a range of skills and backgrounds can join the SERV-NV organization including medics, physicians, nurses, pharmacists, respiratory therapists, mental health professionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.