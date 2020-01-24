BULLHEAD CITY — The American Shows Inc.’s Tri-State Home, Garden & Lifestyle show rolls into Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse this weekend, featuring home improvement ideas, tips for gardeners and information for better living.
The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $5 for adults; children under 16 are admitted free. There is a veterans’ discount, and online coupons for entrance savings can be found on American Shows Inc. Facebook page.
The show will be offering discounts on merchandise and services for the home exclusively at the show and there are also cash prizes and gift cards to win in hourly drawings which will be ongoing all weekend.
Vendor classes will be offered in cooking, home decor and improvement, fashion and much more. Free food samples will be available at vendor booths and tips on how to make specialty dishes will be offered.
This one is especially designed for the DIY crowd.
For more information, call American Shows Inc. at 800-690-1993 or go to www.asi
