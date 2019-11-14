LAUGHLIN — The fourth annual Horsepower Fest is coming to Avi Resort & Casino this weekend.
The fun-filled event offers something for everyone who loves horsepower. Admission is free and is tailored for all ages.
This is a showcase of custom boats, vintage restorations, hot rods, dragsters, offroad trucks, rat rods, motorcycles and other vehicles, as well as hosting a big-ticket raffle.
The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Nevada time) on the grounds at the Avi Casino, on the east side, behind the casino itself. In addition to the vehicles, boats, and other machinery, there will be automotive vendors, food trucks, event apparel, parts and pinstriping booths, and much more in the show area.
There will be a pre-party Friday night from 5 to 10 p.m. There will be music provided by a DJ, outdoor bars, corn hole, beer pong, giant jenga and bounce houses. The pre-party will be held on the grass between the hotel and beach area.
All ages are welcome and there is no admission fee.
On Saturday, the games will open at
9 a.m. Face painting will be available for the kids from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
An awards ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. followed by a raffle drawing at 3:30. The gates will close at 5 p.m.
Proceeds from this years Horsepower Fest 2019, will benefit the Semper Fi Fund. The fund has been in existence since 2003 when a group of dedicated military spouses at Camp Pendleton, California, organized “welcome home” activities for the first wave of wounded service members returning from Iraq. The organization is dedicated to providing immediate financial assistance and lifetime support to combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.
For more information, go to https://www.avicasino.com/entertainment/horsepower-fest or check out the website www.horsepowerfest.com. For more information on the Semper Fi Fund or to donate to it, go to https://semperfifund.org.
