In addition to the closure of the casinos and their many restaurants, bars and entertainment venues, the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting everyone in some form or another.
Schools at all levels are closed in Nevada. Non-essential businesses have been ordered to shut down.
Many local, county, state and federal services also are being impacted, either with a stark reduction in programs or a dramatic change in hours or forms of operation.
Some of those effects:
The Clark County School District will continue providing breakfast and lunch to students during the closure of schools.
Breakfast and lunch will be served on a takeout basis at Laughlin Junior/Senior High School from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.
In order to comply with federal regulations, a school-age child must be present for food to be distributed. The pickup location will be set up outside of the school sites to facilitate distribution.
CCSD is working with its rural communities to set up food distribution and will communicate to these communities directly.
Additionally, CCSD will be working with government and community partners to set up food distribution options to ensure students have access to additional food.
The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce is closed to the public.
“However, our team is available to answer calls, provide resource information, and maintain the most current knowledge of the coronavirus and its effects on our communities,” said Jackie Mazzeo, president and CEO of the Laughlin chamber. “Operations will continue as normal, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Our concerns remain focused on our members and small businesses that are striving to stay afloat during these difficult times. We urge you to patronize local establishments should you need to shop for essentials.
“Please, if you are feeling under the weather, stay home. If you develop a high fever, shortness of breath or other more serious symptoms, call your doctor for instruction. You can check Center for Disease Control website and the Southern Nevada Health District website for advice about how and where to be tested, how to monitor symptoms, and other pertinent info.”
The Laughlin Town Manager’s office will be shuttered until further notice to comply with the CDC’s reccomendations of “social distancing.”
Brian Paulson, town manager, said that any calls to the office will be redirected to Clark County in Las Vegas. The Regional Government Center will remain open to the public for Justice Court only (Monday through Thursday).
“We urge everyone to practice safe social distancing and other precautions during this challenging time,” Paulson said.
In light of the emerging COVID19 issue, the Big Bend Water District has temporarily suspended customer shutoffs for delinquent and/or non-payment. The BBWD will continue to work with individual customers and those facing financial hardships to establish payment arrangements and provide other customer services.
The BBWD offers numerous services online to assist customers and provide remote access to the BBWD account. Customers can visit BigBendWaterDistrict.com for more information or call 702-298-3113.
Modified call center hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The self-service payment kiosk outside the lobby remains available for customer use 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1520 Thomas Edison Drive. The kiosk accepts checks, credit cards, debit cards and cash (bills only).
Laughlin’s drinking water meets or surpasses the federal Safe Drinking Water Act standard and is treated using a combination of ozonation, filtration, and chlorination, which are on the leading edge of water treatment processes and effective at removing contaminants from water. Chlorination, which is used throughout Laughlin’s water distribution systems, is extremely effective at destroying viruses and microorganisms during the water treatment process and maintaining disinfection throughout the water system.
The Clark County Detention Center has canceled social visiting, inmate programs and inmate property releases at the facility as a cautionary measure to ensure the health of inmates and workers in the wake of the COVID-19 virus.
Attorneys, social workers, law enforcement, psychiatrist, bail or bonding, including surrenders, subpoena services, house arrestees and other official visitors still will be allowed to visit between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to speak with inmates via video.
Several inmate services such as classes and religious services have been canceled to limit outside exposure to the virus.
CCDC is asking any official visitors to notify staff prior to entering if they are experiencing cold or flu symptoms.
