LAUGHLIN — The Piano Woman saga returned to Laughlin in yet another production by Noreen Forristal McBride.
In the third installment, this one titled “Piano Woman Goes Hollywood,” the Piano Woman — Sally Ethridge — was joined by an ensemble cast to present the show last month at the Laughlin Library.
“The Piano Woman presented an opportunity to showcase Sally Ethridge’s musical and vocal talents, allow an outlet for the expression of talent possessed by Laughlin and Bullhead City residents, corral the creativity of the more timid individuals who prefer to use their unique talents behind the scenes, and of no less importance, to allow area residents with an afternoon of enjoyment.” McBride said.
Piano Woman Goes Hollywood contained a collection of Academy Award-nominated and Oscar-winning songs from some of our favorite movies, all presented through haunting music, soulful vocals and vibrant dance.
A unique feature of the Piano Woman series is that McBride always tries to ensure that noted members of the Laughlin community participate in the program. Laughlin Town Constable Jordan Ross is a veteran of three productions, and Laughlin Town Manager Brian Paulson and KLBC-TV morning host Tara Haywood also have participated.
In this outing the ensemble consisted of Ethridge in her title role, Patsy Churry as Mae West, Ross as narrator and newcomer to the series Neal Laite on violin. The dancers consisted of Terri and Bill Miller, Yolanda and Benito Gonzales, Carmen Astilla, Jeannine Steele, Linda Peterson, Rachel Ali and Laughlin Library’s Minh Nguyen. The tap dancing sequences were choreographed by Annette Bromen of Whittier Tapettes Properties.
The multi-media room at the library was enhanced by the lighting and sound technicians provided by the Clark County Library District; black and white glossy photos of Hollywood stars and Oscar winners; and table decorations luminaries that glowed with Oscar himself.
McBride said, “It is a joy to work with such very talented people. They are always prepared, arrive on time and are always willing to go that extra mile or two — or three. The library staff, not just Chandra Jackson, who is my overseer, so to speak, but also Laughlin Library Branch Manager Tanya Brown-Wirth, and Mindy Munro and the entire staff are always so willing to offer help in whatever way they can.”
What is the next installment of the Piano Woman series? That remains a secret that only McBride will tell — in time.
