LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin High School Interact Club students raised $1,000 for Crutches for Africa, a nonprofit that seeks to aid Africans hit with the polio virus.
The Interact program is an offshoot of Rotary Clubs of America which has 20,372 clubs located in 159 countries with approximately 468,556 members worldwide. The mission behind the Interact program, according to the Rotary Club website is, to bring together young people ages 12-18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of service above self.
The Laughlin Interact Club has done two projects for the year the first: raising $500 for the Purple Pinky project to combat polio in Africa through donations and food sales at the LHS homecoming, an accomplishment that earned members the right to see LHS Principal Dawn Estes and teacher Heidi Zenefski get to wear purple-dyed hair for a week around school. The Interact team assembled in Room 505 for a presentation by David Talbot of Crutches for Africa who was there to show the students exactly what the disease they have been fundraising to fight — polio — looks like in real life. Polio is a disease that most Americans in 2020 know little about. It was a major health issue in America back in the 1940s and ’50s until Jonas Salk and Albert Sabin’s successful vaccines came out in 1955. It remains a serious health issue for a few nations that still see the polio virus in their midst today such as Nigeria, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The LHS Interact students presented Talbot a check for $1,000 to aid in the ongoing battle to eradicate the disease from Africa where it does the most harm today.
Talbot showed film footage of some modern-day African polio victims who often must crawl to move about on a daily basis.
Others use wooden poles and wheelbarrows to get about. In Pakistan and Afghanistan, Talbot said, there are dangers associated with trying to bring help to those already suffering from polio and others who might contract the disease.
He explained that in those nations the mistrust of the intentions of those who try and help fight the disease — especially Americans — runs deep. Many people in those nations suspect that the people who come to help fight the disease are either sterilizing the population or poisoning the populace they seek to treat.
Zenefski, advisor of the Interact Club at LHS, showed her obvious pride in her students who went the extra mile to help fight this debilitating disease by raising funds to aid those afflicted with it in Africa. She said, “These are the best students in the region.”
The $1,000 donation has the possibility of immunizing around 3,000 people in Africa as the vaccines now cost roughly about $1 for three doses, the cost of a Snickers candy bar, said Talbot.
The donation also may be used to purchase crutches, walkers and wheelchairs to be shipped to Africa for those already affected permanently by the disease, giving them the gift of mobility that they have never known in their lives.
