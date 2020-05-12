LAUGHLIN — As the seemingly endless COVID-19 nightmare winds its course, parts of America are reopening and events that were victims of the pandemic are going back onto the schedule.
One such event “reborn” is the 2020 Jagged X National Desert Cup.
Best in the Desert has announced the rescheduled dates in September for the race in Laughlin that was originally scheduled for March and almost happened. After race officials received permission from both the state of Nevada and the Bureau of Land Management to go forward with the event as scheduled in March, officials and organizers eventually called it off as BITD decided to err on the side of safety.
On May 1, Best In The Desert, the largest off-road racing organization in North America, held a virtual Town Hall meeting via Facebook Live to address questions and concerns around the 2020 race schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time they announced the rescheduled dates for the races that they will go on with this year (albeit a couple fell off the schedule and will not take place in 2020). One of those that did survive was the 2020 Jagged X National Desert Cup.
BITD has announced that the new dates for the race will be Sept. 25-27 in Laughlin.
According to BITD, the Jagged X National Desert Cup Presented by Quantum Motorsports will replace the Battle Born 250. The Battle Born 250 will be dropped from the 2020 schedule.
Come September just as the fall is setting in and possibly cooler weather, Best in the Desert will be back to host the race that brings in entries from all across the nation to Laughlin, which, by all estimates, will be back in operation based on Nevada’s current June 1 target date for reopening of casinos according to the Nevada Gaming Commission’s guidelines.
BITD also announced the BlueWater Desert Challenge will be held on Oct. 22-25 in Parker, Arizona, to close out the 2020 Best In The Desert race season and the Maxxis Triple Crown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.