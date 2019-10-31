LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin High School Cougars varsity volleyball team took down Mountain View Christian School in four straight sets to advance to an 8-12, 6-7 season last Tuesday in Laughlin.
Laughlin’s wins of 25-8 and 25-10 in the first best-of-three match was followed by wins of 25-13 and 25-11 in the second as the conference matches were more of a practice for coach Bryan Crabtree’s Lady Cougars, who had no trouble taking the Saints apart.
The Saints were left at 015 overall and 0-12 in conference matches for the season.
The Saints’ strong suit was fielding Cougar hitter Savannah Santillano’s relentless attacks. Santillano was in excellent form and the power behind her spikes was fierce, but somehow the Saints managed to field most of them. She simply switched to a soft-touch attack with a variety of dinks and off-speed spikes, which caught the Saints off guard adding points for the Cougars.
The Cougars advanced their position, but fell short by one match to advance to the 2A regionals.
“Unfortunately, Laughlin won’t make the regional tournament this year,” Crabtree said. “Only the top four teams make it. We needed to beat The Meadows to have a chance. Even if we beat Needles (the teams played Monday after the deadline for this week’s edition of the Laughlin Nevada Times), we’ll be fifth at best.”
It was the final home match for five seniors — Fejay Crevier, Ariyanna Casteneda, Alexis Swain-McKay, and Sammi Sarinana — all of whom also are team captains.
“This year’s seniors have been great. True leaders, on and off the court,” Crabtree said. “We will definitely miss them next season. I will have seven returning varsity players, so hopefully we’ll be OK. There are a few JV girls that will move up, and there might be a freshman or two ready for varsity as well. We’ll have to see what happens in the offseason.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.