LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin High School Lady Cougars varsity volleyball team collected a 2-1 win against Adelson High last week to add to its season record.
The win improved the Cougars to 5-8 for the season, 3-5 in NIAA 2A Southern League play. Adelson fell to 0-10 overall and 0-8 in the league.
Coach Bryan Crabtree’s Cougars were firing on all cylinders for the entirety of the sets and making it look easy.
The Cougars came out for a win grabbing the first set in short order 25-15. Adelson, seeing the momentum all on the other side of the net, got fired up and came roaring back in the second set aggressively fighting off the Cougars to take the set by six points closing it out at 25-19.
Not wanting to let the good start they had mustered go to waste, the Cougars came right back for the third set with everything they had. Cougars Fejay Crevier and Riley Perry were handling the services from Adelson and keeping them in play while Destiny Hickerson would then set them up for some good attacks at the net which the entire team were getting in on sending several unanswerable spikes across the net to a stunned Adelson team who could only hope for an out call with Laughlin prevailing 15-9.
Coach Crabtree said he has high expectations for the team which has both experience of five seniors and a young base of six underclassmen, which portends well for the next few years to come as the younger varsity players mature with the experience they are getting while having the seasoned veteran players around to learn from.
Among them is Perry, a sophomore who is the youngest varsity player. Seniors and veteran players like Crevier, Ariyanna Castenada, and Sammi Sarinana are still the mainstays of the team, but the younger players are right there with them down the line in the action and time will tell about new talent for Laughlin’s future lineup.
Laughlin played Monday against Pinecrest Academy Cadence of Henderson. The Lady Cougars travel to Needles for a conference match on Oct. 15, then host The Meadows for a league bout before ending the regular season Oct. 22 at home against Mountain View Christian.
