LAUGHLIN — After beginning the season with five consecutive losses, the Laughlin High School girls basketball squad got into the win column against Sandy Valley.
The Lady Cougars took down the Sidewinders 52-24.
Laughlin opened the season with a 34-22 loss to Indian Springs, then went 0-3 in the Arizona Invitational tournament hosted by River Valley High School in Mohave Valley. Laughlin fell 34-10 to Kingman Academy, 43-6 to Estralla Foothills and 34-26 to River Valley.
After a 48-21 loss to Calvary Chapel Christian, the Cougars finally got a taste of victory with the win over Sandy Valley.
Laughlin’s next outing will be Dec. 20, with a game against The Meadows High School in Las Vegas.
