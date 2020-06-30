BOULDER CITY — Visitors are invited to enjoy the Lake Mead National Recreation Area’s 1.5 million acres, which includes more than 700 miles of scenic roads and backcountry routes and 1,000 miles of shoreline along Lake Mead and Lake Mohave.
“The park offers incredible boating, swimming, fishing, hiking, cycling, camping and scenic driving,” said Supt. Margaret L. Goodro.
Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, the park reopened access to:
Developed campgrounds.
All coves and roads in the Eldorado Area, including but not limited to, Nelson Landing, Placer Cove and Aztec Wash.
All coves in the Government Wash area, including but not limited to, Crawdad Cove, 8.0, Boxcar Cove, Stewarts Point.
All coves along Powerline Road near Cottonwood Cove, including but not limited to, Six Mile Cove and Nine Mile Cove, Nevada Telephone Cove.
Visitors are asked to recreate responsibly by following local area health orders, maintaining social distance and avoiding high-risk outdoor activities.
Keep your distance. Give others plenty of room whether you are on a beach or in a parking lot. If staying at least six feet from others is not possible, wear a cloth face covering as recommended by the CDC.
Don’t pollute. If you brought it, take it with you or place it in a park dumpster on the way out. This includes human waste. Anyone camping within 1⁄4-mile of the shore, must have a means to contain solid human waste and dispose of it properly.
Know your limits. Lake Mead National Recreation Area is one of the busiest search and rescue parks in the country. Many of these incidents could be avoided with visitors planning and making responsible decisions. During the ongoing health crisis, it is critical to make wise choices to keep our national park rangers and first responders out of harm’s way.
Follow seasonal fire restrictions. Campfires are prohibited in the backcountry, except along shorelines where they must be at least 100 feet from the nearest beach logs, structure or vegetation and within wood or charcoal burning devices, such as a fire pit or grill.
Fee collection resumed June 12. To enter the park, visitors may purchase a daily or annual Lake Mead Pass at the entrance station. Daily passes are $25 and are valid for seven days. Annual passes are $45 and are valid for 12 months from the date of purchase.
The park visitor center and headquarters lobby in Boulder City are still closed at this time. However, customer service can be reached at 702-293-8990 or lake_information@nps.gov.
The park’s very strenuous trails remain closed through Sept. 30. These closures are in place each summer as a matter of public and employee safety. The trails include Goldstrike Canyon, Arizona Hot Springs, White Rock Canyon, Liberty Bell Arch and Lone Palm.
Please do not visit if you are sick or were recently exposed to COVID-19. Park staff will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.
Details and updates on park operations will be posted at https://www.nps.gov/lake/planyourvisit/temporary-operational-adjustments.htm and social media channels.
