LAUGHLIN — The inaugural Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department-Laughlin Appriecation Event, scheduled for July 8, has been canceled.
The event could not be conducted in accordance with social distancing and limited mass gatherings as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Southern Nevada Health District to slow the spread of COVID-19.
It is unknown if the event will be rescheduled.
