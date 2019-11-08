LAUGHLIN — A brush fire that began on Bureau of Land Management land south of Big Bend of the Colorado River State Park in Laughlin was limited to about 5.6 acres, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
CCFD responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the fire east of Needles Highway and south of the park. After the blaze was stopped Wednesday, BLM crews were on scene to assist with mop-up activities.
No injuries or structure damage was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.