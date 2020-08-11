LAUGHLIN — The number of cases of domestic violence has taken a noticeable upturn in Laughlin over the last month, according to a report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
At a recent LTAB meeting, LVMPD stats showed an alarming increase in domestic violence arrests within the township in June. In fact what the statistics showed was a return to normal levels of such crimes after a lull in them for the early part of the lockdown.
In the month of June, LVMPD recorded 11 arrests for battery/domestic violence, making June one of the highest months for the crimes this year.
While some areas of the country reported an increase in domestic violence during the lockdown stages of the country’s pandemic response, the opposite apparently was true for Laughlin. Part of that possibly could be attributed to fewer people — and open businesses — in the township during the lockdown.
With fewer visitors coming into Laughlin due to the lockdown, the numbers on average dropped noticeably in March and April. Back in March 2019 LVMPD call/arrest stats showed 11 domestic violence arrests and 12 in April 2019. During the initial COVID lockdown earlier this year, the numbers were nominal or flat. In April they remained so. But by June, just after the casinos were allowed to reopen, the numbers jumped back up to the 11, according to Lt. Jeff Hewes, Commander of LVMPD’s Laughlin substation. Hewes reviewed stats from 2019, which showed that in fact the average for 2020 month to month was much lower early this year than in 2019 and that the June figures actually were a return to typical numbers.
