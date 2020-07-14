LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Aquatic Center is now open for summer 2020.
The town’s only public swimming pool opened July 6, after finally getting staffed up with lifeguards and trained in COVID-19 techniques as per Gov. Steve Sisolak’s guidelines.
The lifeguard staff had to be pilfered from Las Vegas to fill out enough guards for the center at 3790 S. James A. Bilbray Parkway, across the street from South Pointe Market next to the fire station. Those lifeguards went through training and now are in place so residents finally can get in the water and cool off for the remainder of the summer in the fully sanitized and fresh-water-treated pool.
The current operating hours and days are Saturday, Sunday and Monday from noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions include 50 people maximum, first-come, first-served, and swimming limited to two hours at a time.
Guests must exit between sessions and pay separate admission for each session.
Open swim rules:
Arrive and depart in swimming attire as only rinse-off showers will be available.
Be prepared to leave promptly when your two-hour swim time is over.
Lounge chairs will not be available, please feel free to bring your own seating.
Face coverings are required in all areas except when in the water.
Households should remain 6 feet apart on both the pool deck and in the water.
Manufactured swimwear must be worn by all persons entering the water.
Lockers will not be available and all personal belongings must be placed on the pool deck.
The days and hours may change, but for now these are the hours and days of operations for the center which has been fully gone over with a fresh coat of paint all around and new signage. It is open to Laughlin residents of all ages.
