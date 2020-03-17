News West
LAUGHLIN — Clark County has notified the Laughlin Boys & Girls Club, which is located in the Spirit Mountain Activity Center (a building operated by the Clark County Parks & Recreation Division) that the building is being closed to all activities.
“Since we are in a government building, we do not have a choice,” said Autumn Boyle-Robinson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River. “We are calling all of our members to survey the parents to ensure that they have a safe place for their children. At this time the best option is to follow our Facebook pages and website for updates. The safety of our members is our number one concern.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River held an emergency board meeting and, upon advice from health officials, decided to close all club facilities until further notice.
“Further information will be posted as it becomes available,” Boyle-Robison said. “We appreciate the community’s support of our local children and will work to do what is best for our community.”
All activities at Spirit Mountain Activity Center in Laughlin have been suspended until further notice.
Also because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Clark County Library District is closed until further notice, including the Laughlin Library.
Wi-Fi is available in all library parking lots and eResources will remain available.
Customers are asked not to return materials at this time. There won’t be late fees for overdue items.
