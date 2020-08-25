LAUGHLIN — Two Laughlin residents are spearheading an effort to prevent a pipeline that would divert 86,000 acre-feet of Colorado River water each year from Lake Powell to Washington County, Utah, under the terms of a 1922 compact.
A local group called the “River Flow Committee,” made up of regional businesspeople, civic members, and some government officials from the Tri-state, has banded together to seek protection for historical flow levels coming out of Lake Powell and Davis Dams to maintain the status quo of water needed for various recreational businesses.
The group is seeking support in the form of people from the Lower Colorado River Basin to add their names to a letter of opposition to the Bureau of Reclamation, which that agency must receive by Sept. 8.
Two members of the group — Brea Chiodini and another person from Chiodini’s business, Sharon Sauer — are spearheading the call for public input.
Together, they wrote the opposition letter to which they now seek additional signatures. Lake Powell hasn’t been full since 2000, and in the last 20 years has gone down in level. Both Arizona and Nevada have been operating on a drought contigency plan, seeking to conserve as much water as possible.
The letter from Chiodini and Sauer sums up the River Flow Committee’s problem with the proposed pipeline: “As Arizona and Nevada business owners and residents who depend on the Colorado River to support our families and communities, we are concerned about the impacts the Lake Powell Pipeline will have on our livelihoods.
“The Lake Powell Pipeline is the largest new diversion in the Colorado River Basin. It will pump water from Lake Powell 140 miles through the desert to Washington County residents in Utah. Currently, Washington County residents use more water per person than any other county in the United States and more than twice the national average. Utah continues to waste precious Colorado River water as state leaders have made a meager attempt to conserve just 0.5% per year for the next 40 years. Meanwhile, communities in both Arizona and Nevada have adopted more aggressive water conservation goals of 2% + that have been achieved decades ago and continue to this day.
“Although Utah has Colorado River water rights allocated to them by the Colorado River Compact, the Colorado River is already overtaxed, and the system has been in a steady decline for nearly 20 years. By advancing the Lake Powell Pipeline, Utah’s water officials are ignoring this new reality, known as a megadrought. Instead they continue to plan and develop the water from the river as if the flows have not changed since 1922, when the initial laws governing the Colorado River were written. Sadly, there are more paper rights issued over the water than there is actual water in the river.
“We cannot ignore the fact that the Colorado River can no longer sustain more diversions like the Lake Powell Pipeline under current conditions. As of today, both Nevada and Arizona have faced mandatory cuts under the drought contingency plan, each giving up 8,000 and 192,000 acre feet of water annually, respectively. The current levels of Lake Mead are only 9 feet away from triggering the next level of cuts under this drought contingency plan — which would force an additional 21,000 acre-feet to be cut from Nevada’s supply and 512,000 acre-fet from Arizona. ...
“As businesses owners and residents of communities that depend on the Colorado River, the Lake Powell Pipeline threatens our vitality. If projects such as the Lake Powell Pipeline continue to deplete our water resources, then our riverfront homes may not be on the riverfront anymore. Boating safely on the river may no longer be a recreational amenity to our area. What will happen to our communities and the vibrant economies they foster when we no longer have the river to drive tourism and other economic engines? Our business and communities will acutely feel the impacts of the Lake Powell Pipeline for generations to come. We are already struggling to grapple with the new reality on the river and the Lake Powell Pipeline will further jeopardize our economic future.”
Chiodini, of Laughlin River Tours, said copies of the letter are being sent to the Bureau of Reclamation to offer the River Flow Committee’s perspective. “This letter is to be the tip of the spear in terms of our ability in the lower basin to fight back against this terribly outdated compact and the effect it will have on our lives here in both Nevada and Arizona for years to come. The River Flow Committee strongly urge any and all residents from either side of the river that wish to add their support for stopping this pipeline from happening to do just that.”
People can add their name to the letter by emailing their name, address, and any words to add in oppostition to the project to: brea@laughlinrivertours.org.
