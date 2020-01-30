LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce met last week at the Laughlin Outlet Center to hold its annual membership meeting. During the meeting, the chamber membership selected new — and returning — members on the board of directors.
Jackie Mazzeo, president and CEO of the Laughlin Chamber was on hand to oversee the event along with the entire Chamber Staff and current Chamber Board of Directors members as well as those nominated for seats on the board.
This year there are two vacancies on the board, one from the Laughlin business column and one from the “other regions” column of that governing body. Up for re-election this term are Fred Doten, currently chairman of the board of directors. Doten is the national historian of the American Legion Post 60 in Laughlin. He is a retired Army officer who worked in aerospace as a test pilot and program manager, and served three terms on the Laughlin Town Advisory Board, including one stint as LTAB chairman.
Also up for re-election is Chuck Coplan, who has served as treasurer for the last 10 years. Coplan is a certified public accountant in Laughlin, where he has lived for more than 29 years.
Kathy Ochs also is up for re-election. She has 20 years experience as a member of the chamber board of directors as well as 12 years on the LTAB. Ochs is the owner of KEO, the corporation that operates Cinnabon, Red Mango Juice Bar, Red Brick Pizza, and Seattle’s Best Coffee in Laughlin.
All three of the board members seeking re-election were nominated for another term by the chamber nominating committee headed up by Chairperson Brie Tyler, vice chair of the board. The nominating committee has two members at large, Jennifer Ronan and Doten. Ronan is the financial center manager for CIT Bank. Ronan is also a pick of the nominating committee she sits on for a seat on the board of directors. For the Laughlin business division, the committee also nominated Gary Isaac, of Peake Development, a home building company in Laughlin; Deborah Markham, of CDM Management; Chris Elder, of River City Realty; Allen Shore, of Shore Painting; and Mary Green, property manager of The Vistas Apartments in Laughlin.
In the “other regions” category, the committee nominated Lance Ross, public information officer for the Colorado River Union High School District and a current board members; Debbie Hunter, of Debbie’s Dispensary in Bullhead City; Mijung Lombardi, market president of Horizon Community Bank in Fort Mohave; Domenick Dragone, VP of marketing for Mad Dog Wireless Radio stations in Bullhead City; and Anita Bray, owner/operator of Javalina’s Coffee in Fort Mohave.
Following the hors d’oeuvre’s provided by Hungry Paynes, the meeting was called to order. Following introduction of the chamber staff and board members, Mazzeo ran through a quick list of the fundraising events that the chamber puts on every year such as Express, the Connie Davis 5K Walk and Roll for Cancer, and the annual Chefs Food Fest, the Community Achievement Awards, the Mega Mixer and other events.
She explained that the chamber staff actually work for the chamber board of directors and as such they look to the board for guidance in their efforts, as well as the importance of the board and their role in helping promote Laughlin.
The entire board was in attendance for the meeting, and voting is allowed up to 5 p.m. Friday. The votes will be tallied and the winners announced to be seated in the coming weeks.
