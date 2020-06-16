LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce is returning home to its offices along Casino Drive after three months of assuming the lead in keeping the residents of Laughlin informed, appraised of and in contact with any and all services and aid available to them throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce is now open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
In light of the current circumstances and following standard recommendations, the chamber will continue to practice “social distancing” and proper sanitation in order to keep staff and guests safe.
“Please stop by our ‘No Touch’ lobby for all of your traveling, visitor and community information; Claudia will be happy to help you!” the chamber said. “Our team is also available by appointment should you need further assistance. If you have immediate questions or concerns or need to schedule an appointment, you can reach us at 702-298-2214 or by email at info@laughlinchamber.com.”
In a statement, the chamber added,
“It is nice to be back in the office and more productive. Working from home, we continued the education of our students and tackled the challenges of diminished technology away from the office.
“Throughout this period we:
answered every call
responded to each email
cultivated relationships and founded new ones
assisted business and community organizations with programs that create hope and encouragement
obtained small business layoff aversion grants to keep 12 Laughlin employees working
maintained marketing and creative services for our members
released our weekly newsletter e-blast and developed the COVID-19 weekly update e-blast
developed a 30-day FREE trial program for businesses who need help with a short budget
performed as a tourism/visitor center and Laughlin information booth
partnered with Clark County, Southern Nevada Health District, Aquarius Casino Resort, the Volunteers in Partnership and Emergency Response on a Laughlin COVID 19 testing site.”
Jackie Mazzeo, president and CEO of the chamber, added, “One of our proudest accomplishments is this COVID-19 News and Resource Newsletter. Every day we schedule and attend meetings and workshops to ensure that you have current press release information, access to federal, Tri-state and tri-county relief programs, and everything CDC/WHO related for your convenience. As we reopen our states and communities in the Colorado River Region, I encourage you to support local business, remain diligent in your protection of our vulnerable citizens, volunteer and help the less fortunate, maintain optimism and stay solution focused for our future.”
Chamber distributing masks
The Governor’s Office of Economic Development has tapped the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce to distribute several hundred Clark County “Battle Born” logo face masks in the Laughlin area.
One of the face masks is pictured on B1 in today’s edition of the Laughlin Nevada Times/Mohave Valley Daily News.
Businesses wishing to print their own can click the links located on the chamber website or pickup posters at 1585 S. Casino Drive to display them at their place of business on windows, doors, check-out stations, break rooms, bathrooms, announcement boards, and more. (Please call ahead if you plan to pick up posters from the Chamber office.)
“The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce is proud to be a distributor for the GOED COVID-19 Task Force Team,” Mazzeo said. “It is a great honor to be entrusted with this program’s distribution of supplies. Want to help share this information? Take a selfie with your crew wearing your State of Nevada face coverings to help spread awareness. To see or to print their own posters in English and Spanish visit their website at laughlinchamber.com.”
