LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Nevada Chamber of Commerce has negotiated the contract to manage the Laughlin Tourism Commission and its events.
The chamber staff will have no authority when it comes to the LTC in terms of making decisions on agreements.
“I personally feel this is a natural step considering the relationship the chamber, LTC and LVCVA (Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority) have always had,” said Jackie Mazzeo, Laughlin Chamber executive director.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve LTC and ensure their reputation and success in events to continue.”
Both the chamber and LTC are remaining separate entities. Mazzeo said her job with the LTC is to make sure the events remain compliant in terms of permitting, licensing and governing in both Nevada and Arizona to make sure the event goes off accurately.
The first LTC event under the new negotiations is Rockets Over the River, the annual Independence Day fireworks display.
Mazzeo released the news publicly at the Laughlin Town Advisory Board on June 11.
LTAB member James Maniaci asked Mazzeo if the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority would be making changes since the negotiations and if the chamber was taking over the contract.
“No,” Mazzeo said. “LVCVA is a separate organization, and they have their staff through Clark County to write grants and whatever they do. I try to stay separate from that.”
The LVCVA job is to sell tourism and the town of Laughlin in other jurisdictions while the LTC facilitates the local events.
“It’s all about tourism, and getting heads in the beds,” Mazzeo said.
The LTC was formed in 2008 as an incorporated domestic nonprofit entity in Nevada. It replaced the Laughlin Tourism Committee, which was formed in 1995.
