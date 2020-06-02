LAUGHLIN — Laughlin Constable Jordan Ross has issued a statement on the current situation in Nevada.
“The world seems filled with urgently tragic events in recent months,” Ross wrote. “Some are affecting us right here in Laughlin, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Others, such as the recent unrest over the murder of George Floyd, seem unreal here in our small town and difficult to perceive as real.
“They’re all real and we all need to be cognizant of what is happening and why.
“COVID-19 is real and isn’t going to truly come under control, until, like polio several generations ago, it is eradicated with a vaccine. The good news is that scientists across the globe, without care or concern for borders, are working tirelessly for a cure and we will likely see a working vaccine faster than ever before in history.
“In the meantime, I cannot emphasize enough that everyone needs to practice safe health as much as possible.
“George Floyd should not have died, and any competent law enforcement leader would not accept what happened. The officer involved was condemned and fired by his own police chief. Law enforcement leaders know that the immediate victims of police violence are not the only victims; we all suffer when thugs with badges mar all of our good names and communities explode in outrage. Now, Metro has tragically and senselessly lost a young police officer, a legacy whose father also served in Metro. There is no excuse for illegal violence by rioters and police alike.
“Culture change and how they work is strikingly difficult in law enforcement. This nation is at a crossroads where many of the assumptions about one public policy after another are being questioned more than at any time since the New Deal.
“But the history of change in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of continuous transformation. I’m confident that Sheriff Joe Lombardo is up to the task and will balance officer safety with treating individual members of the public with respect.
“Stay safe and stay healthy.”
Jordan Ross, Constable
Laughlin Township
