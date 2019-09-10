LAUGHLIN — Laughlin isn’t a city, but according to Insurify, it has been voted the safest city in Nevada.
Using the driving records reported by car owners who submitted over 1.6 million car insurance applications, each city — or in Laughlin’s case, township — was analyzed for the driving history of its citizens going back to 2010. The data science team analyzed the percentage of drivers with one or more prior moving violations (including but not limited to speeding, at-fault accidents, DUI, reckless driving and running a red light) against the total number of drivers as a whole in each municipality. The location with the lowest proportion of offending drivers was identified as the community with the safest traffic in their state, and Laughlin won it.
Laughlin has been found to have some of the safest drivers in America by Insurify, an American insurance comparison shopping website headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Other state winners of Insurify’s 2019 Safest Cities Awards: Guntersville, Alabama; Anchorage, Alaska; Nogales, Arizona; West Helena, Arkansas; Clearlake, California; Fort Morgan, Colorado; Fairfield, Connecticut; Middletown, Delaware; Bonita Springs, Florida; Trenton, Georgia; Blackfoot, Idaho; Calumet City, Illinois; Hammond, Indiana; Clinton, Iowa; Pittsburg, Kansas; Barbourville, Kentucky; Slidell, Louisia; Augusta, Main; Riverdale Park, Maryland; Brookline, Massachusetts; Madison Heights, Michigan; Duluth, Minnesota; Clarksdale, Mississippi; Pacific, Missouri; Butte, Montana; North Platte, Nebraska; Derry, New Hampshire; Lakewood, New Jersey; Las Vegas, New Mexico; Buffalo, New York; Laurinburg, North Carolina; Fargo, North Dakota; Newark, Ohio; Muldrow, Oklahoma; Cottage Grove, Oregon; Hazleton, Pennsylvania; Central Falls, Rhode Island; Santee, South Carolina; Rapid City, South Dakota; Sweetwater, Tennessee; Weslaco, Texas; Price, Utah; Burlington, Vermont; Colonial Heights, Virginia; Longview, Washington; Princeton, West Virginia; Waukesha, Wisconsin; and Evanston, Wyoming.
“The most important priority that a community can have is the safety and wellbeing of its citizens,” said Insurify CEO Snejina Zacharia. “The upstanding drivers of these cities should be applauded for having the best driving records of their state.”
