LAUGHLIN — Laughlin High School honored the Class of 2020 with an unusual ceremony that only COVID-19 could produce.
Along the fenceline at the football field entrance, LHS staff, guided by Principal Dawn Estes, set up a shrine of sorts to the graduating seniors of LHS. On the fence were posted a cluster of signs, each with the name of a graduating senior.
The area then was used for a drive-by parade for seniors, their families and friends. The 30-minute motorized ceremony featured a lot of horns honking and shouts of support for the graduating class that will not receive a regular ceremony nor their diplomas until later this summer. Everyone stayed in their cars — for the most part — though one senior couldn’t resist running over to nearby car to hug a fellow classmate, a friend that had not been seen for more than a month since the pandemic prompted closure of most of the nation’s public schools.
Even the cars themselves waiting for the procession to start remained spaced apart by at least one parking space and often more than that. The entire lot was filled with cars until the procession began.
Laughlin’s football field was lit up to provide a background for the signs and the parade.
As the caravan began, some families stopped to take photos of a their student’s name on the fence.
Estes said school officials are planning to hold a regular graduation ceremony with gowns, diplomas and the whole nine yards in late June or early July. She said they are looking at a plan to hold it on the Laughlin football field. Estes said that, sadly, a few of the graduates have moved away, meaning that they will not get the memories that many are granted of graduating in a ceremony with the friends they made over the course of their public school years.
Congratulations to Benedict, Tyler, Ozzy, Malik, Diego, Travis, Maximus, David, Dann, Kainoa, Shyanne, Tash, Stewart, Brett, Brooke, Fejay, Ariyanna, Giavanna, Samantha, Michel, Alexis, Paris, Uryjah, Darion, Tyrell, Summer, Collin, Skyler, James, Pablo, Aiden, Natalie, Zolemmia, Kavon, Colbey, Julia, Kieri, Jasmone, Kaleena, Breanna, Ashur, Bradley, Brandan and Oskar, the Laughlin High School Class of 2020.
