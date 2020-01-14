LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin High School girls basketball team lost games to Needles, Indian Springs and Lake Mead Academy last week.
Needles overwhelmed the Lady Cougars 54-16, shooting out to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter and cruising the rest of the way.
Marie Mills led Needles with 14 points while Jordyn Breaux had 10.
The Cougars fell 27-25 to Indian Springs. The outcome was in doubt until the end as the teams stayed close throughout.
The Cougars had another close game against Lake Mead Academy, rallying from an 11-point deficit to make it tight before coming up short in a 39-35 verdict.
Lake Mead Academy went up 39-28 on a basket by Jaida Harris midway through the fourth quarter but the Eagles didn’t score again.
Laughlin answered with seven points — all on free throws — to make it intersted. Alexis Rios made two, Terie Santos hit one, Rios hit two more and Savannah Santillano made two more but that was as close as the Cougars could get.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.