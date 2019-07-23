LAUGHLIN — Recent Laughlin Junior/Senior High School graduates Stephanie Zamora and Gonzalo Sanchez are taking their running careers to the next level.
Both are headed to the University of Antelope Valley in Lancaster, California, to run under cross country and track head coach Clay Mayes.
The two runners are coming off a successful senior year, making it to the track Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 2A state championships.
Both had accomplished careers at Laughlin, which attracted Mayes’ attention.
“I like both their backgrounds in training and running,” Mayes said. “I was looking up their results, and they were running pretty fast without the best resources and team ... that kind of caught my attention.”
This year, the middle-distance running Sanchez was able to crack two minutes in his 800 meters with a time of 1:59.93 and hit 4:36.27 in the mile during the state meet.
Both were personal bests.
He also ran cross country last season and took sixth at the NIAA 2A state cross country championships at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City with a 5-kilometer time of 18:09.
Sanchez put down a personal best of 17:26 earlier in the season. He has participated in the sport for only two years and has nearly shaved two minutes off his 5K.
Mayes first reached out to Sanchez and later learned about Zamora. He said he typically tries not to recruit multiple students from the same school but said she can run multiple events well, which caught his eye.
Zamora has an extended range as a runner, competing in sprints to middle distance events. Her personal best in the 800 is 2:32.66 and her best in the 100 meter dash is 14.31.
Just like Sanchez, she has limited experience running cross country. The 2018 season was her first go at the sport.
Zamora’s best 5K is 21:10, which she hit during the Southern Division finals at Basic Academy in Henderson. During regionals, she fell just short of qualifying for state after passing out just 400 meters before the finish line.
She said it was one of the hardest things she has gone through as a runner.
“They are more mid-distance, track-oriented runners,” Mayes said. “They will be running track come next spring. They are also talented enough to run cross county and I consider it a stepping stone.”
But it’s not all about times on the track. Mayes said he talks to three to five people about each student-athlete before recruiting them. He said Sanchez’s and Zamora’s teachers, parents, and coaches reported that they seem focused on training and have good foresight.
“They’re two kids that are very positive in everything they do and understand it takes some sacrifice to be successful,” Mayes said. “They’re going to have a bright future.”
The first cross county meet is Aug. 31 at Cal State Fullerton for the Mark Covert Classic.
Mayes was hired in November and has since created a full roster. He also assisted in adding a track program to the university. This will be his first time coaching the Pioneers during the regular cross-country season.
He said the overall goal is for the men and women teams to shake up the California Pacific Conference and get to National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics nationals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.