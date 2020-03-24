LAUGHLIN — Laughlin Schools Principal Dawn Estes said Monday that the local schools were launching the virtual learning distance education program ordered by Gov. Steve Sisolak.
In a prepared statement, Estes explained the program, where to find it online, and the ways Laughlin students can reach out to their instructors while still observing Sisolak’s current #StayHomeNevada initiative.
In a letter to district parents, students and staff, Estes wrote,”
“As a school, we are focusing on each day at a time as we adjust to ever-changing federal, state and district protocols. Today, I reach out to provide guidance regarding ‘Virtual Learning Expectations’.
“Specifically, CCSD went virtual effective, Monday, March 23. What does this mean for you, our students and families?
“1. Teachers are available to assist students ‘virtually’ — if you have not had contact from the classroom teacher, please feel free to email them or contact them through a preexisting virtual platform (Google classroom, Bloomz, Remind, etc).
If you have trouble contacting a teacher/getting teacher to respond, please let me know ASAP.
“2. Grades will not be assigned during ‘virtual’ school. During the time-frame in which the schools in the Clark County School District are closed, student learning extension opportunities are provided for all students. These student learning extension opportunities are provided activities for students to engage in learning at home. Special Needs Resource Library at Vegas PBS is available to complete requests for books for students with special needs from parents/guardians by calling 702-799-1010, Option 7 or emailing SpecialNeeds@VegasPBS.org .
“Student learning packets are available at LHS Food Distribution site; they are also available online :https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/ 1CKigMgl_P-d0BivUP1B jq0sm7TDbgwd3.
“Other Resources/COVID-19 UPDATES can be found on the district website: https://sites.google.com/nv.ccsd.net/covid-19updates/student-learning-opportunities/.”
For K-8:
“Student learning extension activities accessible through pencil and paper provide opportunities for students to practice concepts and skills at home. The learning extension activities are available at food deployment locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley and online at ccsd.net.”
Additional learning resources available for students in Kindergarten-Grade 8 are:
MAP Accelerator in Mathematics for Grade 3-Grade 8, https://www.khanacademy.org/login.
Khan Academy at www.khanacademy.org. Teachers can create, access, and assign learning activities by referencing Khan Teacher Resources.
Actively Learn for Grade 3-8 at www.activelylearn.com. Interactive text and video assignments for students to engage, learn, and stay connected.
Overview and getting started: for teachers/students/parents. Teachers may register for a webinar training. The sessions will be offered daily.
For grades 9-12:
Student learning extension activities accessible through pencil and paper provide opportunities for students to practice concepts and skills at home. The learning extension activities are available at food deployment locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley and online at ccsd.net.
Students are encouraged to access learning platforms currently used at individual schools as existing log-in access exists for most students.
Students currently enrolled in Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate courses may continue to access learning resources through virtual platforms students currently use. Additional resources have been made available starting March 25.
Additional learning resources:
Khan Academy at www.khanacademy.org. Teachers can create, access, and assign learning activities by referencing Khan Teacher Resources.
Actively Learn for Grade 9-12 at www.activelylearn.com. Interactive text and video assignments for students to engage, learn, and stay connected.
Overview and getting started: For teachers/students/parents. Teachers may register for a webinar training. The sessions will be offered daily
Vegas PBS
To assist with learning continuity during this unprecedented time, Vegas PBS is providing free access to instructional resources for use at home.
Go to http://classroomcast.org/ for three instructional resource links to elementary, middle and high school content. Databases have been mined to compile digital lessons specific to grade and subject area. Vegas PBS will continue to add content. The importance of maintaining academic progress through practice at home is paramount. These tools are provided to assist parents while they are Home For Nevada.
Vegas PBS OnePlace for Kindergarten-Grade 8 at https://oneplace.vegaspbs.org/. Students use their Active Directory credentials to login. A variety of resources and databases are available for students to learn at home.
Vegas PBS OnePlace for Grade 9-Grade 12 at https://oneplace.vegaspbs.org/. Students use their Active Directory credentials to login. A variety of resources and databases are available for students to learn at home.
Parents can access Vegas PBS at www.vegaspbs.org for additional information.
The emergency directive provided that schools will reopen no earlier than April 16 as a necessary step to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. It also suspended state testing requirements, consistent with the U.S. Department of Education approval on Friday of the request submitted by Ebert for a waiver of federal assessments, accountability, school identification and reporting requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.
Notably, the directive supports the continuity of education during the COVID-19 crisis by suspending all statutory and regulatory requirements related to applications for programs of distance education and expands the definition of distance education to include paper correspondence to ensure students have access to educational opportunities regardless of their means, access to technology, or at-home support.
The emergency directive provides that districts and charter schools must begin offering distance learning to all pupils.
In response, Ebert provided school districts and charter schools with the process for requesting approval Friday evening.
Health officials have said most patients exhibit mild or moderate symptoms like a fever and cough.
The vast majority recover.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, severe symptoms including pneumonia can occur.
Statewide, 245 people have tested positive for the virus and nearly 3,500 have tested negative, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
More than 150 of the positive cases have been in the Las Vegas area, including all four deaths.
