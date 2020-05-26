LAUGHLIN — The Clark County Library District, which includes the Laughlin Branch library, has begun curbside pick-up service and book returns .
The service began earlier this month. The district made the announcement in a press release that explained the limited service and how to use it.
“If you’ve missed that wonderful feeling of stopping by your neighborhood library to pick up the latest book, movie, or music release, or to catch an educational program or live concert, you’ll be glad to know that the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District has announced two new library services that will get you back in the library groove during the COVID-19 closure,” the release sated.
Curbside pick-up will be offered for library customers to pick up materials they have requested. This service will be available at 16 libraries of the district’s 25 locations while branches are closed to the public. Patrons should go to LVCCLD.org/curbside for a list of the participating library locations and addresses, phone numbers and hours of operation.
Library materials can be returned only through the library district’s outside book returns. No materials will be accepted through curbside or drive-through window services. All late fees have been suspended until library district buildings are able to reopen safely. This will be determined based on guidance from Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Southern Nevada Health District.
To reserve items, library cardholders either can visit LVCCLD.org or call their nearest branch. A librarian will be available on the line to help them to select the books, DVDs or CDs they would like to check out. Items will be placed on hold, and they will be given a designated date and time to come by the library to pick them up.
“While the COVID-19 outbreak required us to temporarily close our doors, we continued serving the public through our engaging website at LVCCLD.org, which library customers can enjoy 24/7,” said Dr. Ron Heezen, executive director of the Library District. “However, some people don’t have easy access to a digital device to stream and download items, or they just prefer to have the physical items in their homes. So as soon as Gov. Sisolak opened up curbside service, we immediately created this new option and we plan to continue it once we reopen.”
Heezen explained that curbside pick-up is especially important for parents who need books and materials to keep their kids learning at home this summer, to avoid “summer slide.”
“Curbside service could also be helpful for any adults whom may have lost their jobs and are looking for books on résumé writing and job skills,” he said. “We want Southern Nevadans to know that we are here for you. Our mission is to serve our diverse communities across the valley, especially during difficult times such as these.”
The library curbside service will comply with guidelines issued for private sector restaurants and eateries, per the governor’s “Roadmap to Recovery,” released on April 29.
Curbside service is available for all customers who have a valid and eligible library card. eCards and Computer Use Only cardholders are not eligible for this service.
Library materials must be returned through the library district’s outside book returns, which will be available 24/7. No materials will be accepted through curbside or drive-through window services. Returned items will be quarantined for four days. No fines will be charged during this quarantine period.
Each library branch will have a designated curbside pick-up area.
Items will be transferred to the library customer without contact. Library employees will wear gloves, protective vests and face masks.
Customers must call in advance to schedule a pick up of holds and/or request items from the library to be picked up.
The number for Laughlin reservations is 702)-507-4063.
Items may not be added after the customer arrives.
Pick-ups may be scheduled a maximum of five days in advance.
Curbside pick-up service is available to customers who arrive on foot, via bicycle, or in any motorized vehicle, as long as they follow curbside pick-up protocols.
