LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin branch library is open to the public for limited services.
The library had a soft opening June 4 for services beyond curbside book pickup. In a news release from last week’s Laughlin Town Advisory Board meeting put out by the branch, it stated “As of Thursday June 4, we are happy to announce that the Laughlin Library is partially reopened with limited services!”
The services available include:
One hour of computer use;
Print, copy , scan and fax services;
Pickup of holds and requests;
Curbside pickup of books and movies; patrons should call ahead to schedule;
Outside book drop is open 24/7 for books or movies;
Request materials by phone;
Reference questions by phone;
Free wi-fi in the parking lot;
Summer reading program.
The release added:
“Unfortunately at this time there is no browsing or shopping of books or movies. The stacks in the library are all closed. Seating has also been removed. Lastly, all programs and events have been cancelled until further notice. We are keeping our regular operating hours and will offer assistance to patrons seven days a week. Please call our library with any questions. The direct line is 702-507-4063. We look forward to hearing from and seeing you again.”
