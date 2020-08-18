LAUGHLIN — Contrary to most of Clark County School District, Laughlin, as what is considered a “rural school,” may get to go a different route for conducting classes.
Laughlin schools, under Principal Dawn Estes, are awaiting word back from CCSD about allowing them to utilize what is being referred to as the “Rural Alternative Opening Plan.” If they get approval to do so, that would mean that Laughlin schools would switch from full-time distance learning (home schooling online) to the original plan of in-person classes for some of the school week.
CCSD’s original plan was to do in-person schooling for two days a week followed by three days of classes online, euphemistically called “distance learning.”
In a letter sent out by Estes, she explains how Laughlin could end up with in-person schooling anyway based on a clause written into the CCSD school plan — the most recent one, that is. The alternative was created for rural schools with far lower COVID-19 cases than Las Vegas has as the epicenter of Nevada’s coronavirus cases. If they can get CCSD approval for it, according to the letter from Estes, Laughlin schools would begin the school year Aug. 24 operating full-time distance learning, and then in September switch to the partial in-person/distance learning model described in the original plan as well as the RAOP clause. This would of course be a welcome scenario for most of the parents of the “rural” kids.
Estes’ letter stated:
“The safety and security of our students and staff is of the utmost importance. As we approach the start of a new school year in very challenging times, I know there are a lot of questions regarding the start of school. On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, the Board of School Trustees approved specific aspects of the Reopening Our Schools Plan, including the reopening of schools for the 2020-2021 school year in a full-time distance education instructional model. This decision was made by the Board of School Trustees with the understanding that rural schools could open under the hybrid or face-to-face instructional model only if community health conditions, staffing and the ability to meet all health and safety requirements are met.
“In collaboration with district and region leadership, we are working to determine if the Laughlin schools meet the all the health and safety requirements. This process will take time and we realize families need time to make plans. If we receive approval to proceed with an alternate plan, we would not begin to implement this plan until a date to be determined in September.
“At this time, it is our plan to start students virtually on Aug. 24. Staff is scheduled to return to work on Aug. 5; information regarding teacher assignments, student schedules and academic expectations will be provided to all families no later than Aug. 17.
“Students/families in need of a Chromebook, should contact the high school at 702-298-1996, ext. 4000; you may also email Tammi Bennett (bennet@nv.ccsd.net). You may also email me directly (estesl@nv.ccsd.net).
“I am excited for the 2020-21 school year and will continue to keep you updated regarding our Rural Alternative Opening Plan.”
