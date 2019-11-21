BULLHEAD CITY — Laughlin River Tours owners Brea and Trevor Chiodini made a couple of exciting announcements at a recent mixer held at Laughlin Ranch Bar & Grill.
The couple, with the help of Troy and Wendy Steiner, plans to launch a new boat in 2021, replacing the aging boat, The Celebration.
The Chiodinis also announced the addition of UTV rentals to Rocky River Adventures.
The new boat, as yet unnamed, is expected to be 90 feet long, 24 feet wide and have a capacity of 150 guests; The Celebration is 65 feet by 24 feet and can carry a maximum of 80 passengers.
The Celebration is used for dinner cruise, weddings and other special events on the Colorado River.
“We’ve already pulled the trigger on this boat,” Trevor Chiodini said. “We’re marketing this boat to a higher clientele, including Californians, and we’re looking to raise the bar in Laughlin.”
He said the cost of the boat is expected to be between $1.5 million and $2 million. It is being built by Adonia Yachts and is expected to be on the water by spring of 2021.
In addition to being larger than The Celebration, it will be equipped more suitably for touring and special events with a larger galley, two full-service bars and a retractable roof. The upper deck will have screened windows to allow for free air and cool breezes; the lower level will be fully enclosed.
Brea Chiodini was nostalgic about replacing the venerable Celebration.
“She has my heart,” she said.
The UTV rentals, featuring a new fleet of four-passenger Polaris RZR 1000s, will offer off-roading to popular area sites such as Oatman, Secret Pass and Moss Mine Trail.
The UTVs are equipped with after-market tires and rims for maximum traction and climbing ability, GPS tracking and step-by-step navigation to some of the area’s popular attractions.
The vehicles will be available for four-hour and eight-hour rentals.
More information on the rentals is available at rockyriverfun.com or in person at TTR Motorsports, 1096 Highway 95 in Bullhead City.
For more information on any of the products and services offered by Laughlin River Tours and its subsidiaries, go to www.laughlinrivertours.com.
