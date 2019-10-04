LAUGHLIN — Only a freshman, Leslie Quintero has some big shoes to fill on the Laughlin High School girls cross country team. She’s filling them admirably so far.
Quintero took second place in the girls 5,000-
meter race at the recent multi-school meet hosted by the Cougars.
Quintero is the younger sister of former Lady Cougars standout Stephanie Quintero, who is running at Antelope College. She logged a time of 23 minutes, 11 seconds, on the grueling Laughlin course.
“Leslie has taken a full minute off her 5K time in exactly two weeks,” said Laughlin coach Mitch Mulcahy. He said Leslie’s time, as a freshman, was better than Stephanie’s.
Sophomore Denise Martinez of Southeast Career Technical Academy of Las Vegas won the girls race in 22 minutes, 17 seconds. Senior Diamond Morris, also of SECTA, was third in 23:15.
SECTA won the girls team title with 19 points. Foothill was second with 42 and Needles third at 71. Laughlin did not field a full five-member team.
Louisa Chapa, another Laughlin freshman, turned in a strong performance, finishing sixth at 24:50. Senior Julia Thomas was 12th at 25:42 and freshman Alesandra Faccioli was 14th in 26:42.
Carissa Collier led Needles with a ninth-place finish in 25:11. Lynsey Federico was 20th in 29:34, Raina Baney was 28th in 32:02, Mildred Necochea was 34th in 35:40, Imperia Phillips was 35th in 36:42, Ashleigh Blackwell was 36th in 36:43 and Lauren Hartter was 37th in 40:35.
SECTA also won the boys division, scoring 29 points. Foothill was second at 38 followed by Chaparral at 74. Needles and Laughlin each finished at 117.
Jose Martinez of SECTA won the race in 18:37, holding off Tucker Schoonover of Foothill, who finished in 18:43. Austin Zepeda of SECTA was third in 18:56.
Freshman Jasiel Trejo was Laughlin’s top finisher, placing 15th in 20:26.
Other runners for Laughlin: Osvaldo Castro was 23rd in 21:37, Emiliano Mendez was 41st in 24:02, Bruno Rangel was 54th in 28:01, Davis Smith was 56th in 28:30, Junior Vasquez was 58th in 33:14 and Jakob Sarinana was 59th in 37:39.
For Needles, Collin Leivas was 24th in 21:39, Ryan Stahl was 26th in 22:08, Lucas McCann was 49th in 25:52, Andrew Williams was 50th in 26:02 and Nolan Weiss was 51st in 26:09.
The Laughlin course includes two laps around the school grounds before a finish on the track at the stadium behind — and below — the school. That makes for a challenging steep descent after more than 2 miles of the 3.1-mile race.
The next outing for the Cougar runners is today at Foothill in Henderson. The Cougars will attend the Southern Divisional Finals Oct. 19, hosted by Basic High School in Henderson.
