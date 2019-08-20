LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin High School cross country team got underway for the 2019 season with a practice at Laughlin High School earlier this month.
Three members of the team were out in the blistering heat getting lap time and working out on the LHS track on the first day of practice.
The team opens the season Sept. 11 at the Lee Williams Mid-Week Multi, hosted by Lee Williams High School in Kingman.
Coach Mitch Mulcahy noted that the first home meet will be Sept. 25.
