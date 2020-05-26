LAUGHLIN — One of the things that came back with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Phase One reopenings was the ability to go get one’s hair cut, styled or colored and the opportunity for a manicure.
This is overlooked but a very big deal to most ladies — ask any of them.
In Laughlin, women are somewhat limited to where they can go get their nails done but one of the main places open for business in the township is Laughlin’s Nails Salon, 3100 Needles Highway, Suite 600, under owner Kenn and Linda Luu. The salon is a regular stop for many women in Laughlin and they are regarded as a highly rated salon.
As of May 9, the salon has been open and servicing their regular clientele daily between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. The Luus said they were very happy to be open as well as nail specialist Tammy, who is a favorite attendant in Laughlin. The salon is located in the North Pointe complex just south of the old Aldape’s Market.
To schedule a nail treatment, call 702-299-3727 for an appointment.
