LAUGHLIN — The Clark County School District is planning to replace football fields at 29 district schools with artificial turf.
Laughlin Junior/Senior High School is on that list.
Laughlin is among 11 schools in Group III scheduled to get artificial turf with construction starting in December. Nine schools are in Group I, with construction expected to start on our around Aug. 3. Nine schools are in Group II, with construction beginning on or around Oct. 10, the CCSD said in a news release.
The upgraded fields will provide an improved experience for
student-athletes throughout CCSD. The district said in a news release that it is excited to partner with Hellas, the firm that is completing Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
“Athletics are an important part of keeping students engaged in academics and improving their overall health,” commented Supt. Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “Our team has done a tremendous job of ensuring a better experience for all student-athletes throughout CCSD. This long-term investment in our schools will provide our student-athletes with high-quality turf that will give more students greater access.”
The staggered schedule will enable activities to continue while upgrading fields across the district. The goal is to have all 29 fields converted no later than April of 2021. The CCSD Student Athletics and Activities is working with school principals to schedule athletic activities and other events around the replacement projects.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted everyday operations, CCSD remains committed to making the necessary improvements to its facilities to provide the return on investment students and taxpayers deserve.
The vast majority of the field replacement projects are being funded through Government Service Tax revenue dedicated for capital projects. The remainder are being paid for through the Capital Replacement Fund that accounts for projects not undertaken more than every five years. An estimated 900 jobs will be created throughout the $45 million project, which is a reflection of CCSD’s continued investment in the Southern Nevada economy.
Group I schools are Coronado High School, Chaparral High School, Foothill High School, Western High School, Eldorado High, Sierra Vista High School, Bonanza High School, Desert Pines High School and Basic Academy of International Studies.
Schools in Group II are Silverado High School, Mojave High School, Cheyenne High School, Del Sol High School, Green Valley High School, Cimarron-Memorial High School, Durango High School, Liberty High School and Desert Oasis High School.
Group III schools are Spring Valley High School, Las Vegas High School, Centennial High School, Shadow Ridge High School, Sunrise Mountain High School, Legacy High School, Canyon Springs High School, Laughlin Junior/Senior High School, Palo Verde High School, Virgin Valley High School and Moapa Valley High School.
