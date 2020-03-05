LAUGHLIN — Laughlin High School celebrated its winter sports athletes last week with a banquet in the Laughlin High School theater.
The ceremony was overseen by LHS Athletics Director Tony Petrik, boys varsity basketball coach Robert Anderson, girls varsity basketball coach Donald Arsenault and LHS wrestling coach Colyn Kruse. The coaches presented letters and awards to the athletes of note in their respective sports. Four members of the high school wrestling team who competed at the state level were honored during the ceremony, along with members of the varsity and junior varsity basketball teams who participated in the 2019-2020 season. The senior players all were honored for their participation over their high school years in basketball, cheerleading and wrestling as well with each sport giving gifts to their respective coaches.
For some, this was their last hoorah as Laughlin Cougars making the evening’s celebration all the more special. For others, baseball and softball seasons are starting up this week and they will simply transfer over to that sport and keep on running as Cougars for a while longer. All of the students put out great effort over the winter season just as they did for the fall sports, and Petrik honored them for their sacrifice, dedication and accomplishments.
The first team recognized was the fourth-through-sixth-grade Boys & Girls Clubs basketball team, which won their league title for the second consecutive season. Coach Jennifer Drescher beamed with pride, stating that every player made two baskets each with assists from their fellow teammates.
The Middle School basketball players were introduced by Coach Carlos Jackson who said he was very proud of what the team had accomplished over the season often travelling to Las Vegas and back and then having to be back at school the next morning.
They were followed by cheerleading coach Kathy Mack, who said with a tad of emotion just how proud she is of all her squad for all they do for the Laughlin athletic seasons, often pulling double duty as both athlete and cheerleaders.
Next up was the 2019-20 wrestling squad. Kruse with aid from Cougar football coach Tom Sattler produced four wrestlers who went on to state competition this year: Kevin Lemire at 145 pounds, Jack Tierce at 160, Marcus Nolan at 220 and Tyler Benton at 285.
Next up was Arsenault who thanked both the team and his coaching staff for all their dedication over the 2020 girls basketball season, stating that the team got better over the course of the season despite injuries. Savannah Santiallano seriously injured an ankle, which kept her out for several games. She was able to walk across the stage to receive her letter and honors from Arsenault; he said that was at least something positive to see. Three other players also suffered injuries which kept them out of play for at least one game during the season.
Roger Reimer and Norvelt Mack of the American Legion Post 60 and the VFW Laughlin also were honored for their devotion, donations and support of the Laughlin athletics department and the students of Laughlin. All year the American Legion and the VFW in Laughlin donate money to promote the students of Laughlin and the sports programs in particular, and they deserve thanks for that, said Petrik.
Laughlin Principal Dawn Estes also was on hand to help honor the Laughlin athletes, along with LHS athletics administrator Patrick Wolfe and many of the parents of the student athletes. Honored as the NIAA Academic All-State student this season was Emily Johnson for maintaining a 4.0 grade point average while playing on the varsity basketball team.
Baseball/softball season begins with the Cougar Classic Tournament at Laughlin High School running all day Friday and Saturday. Girls softball coach Aaron Schellie said “The classic gives us a chance to see where we are and figure out the areas we need to focus more on before we start league play. It is an opportunity for us to move girls around and try them in different spots to see what works best. This year we are fortunate to have our JV team in the tournament as well so it will provide some great experience for them. We are excited to play against some competition to see where we measure up.”
The Cougars will go up against Mountain View, White Pine and Tonopah during the two-day tournament. Laughlin is scheduled to play at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.