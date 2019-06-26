LAUGHLIN — About 170 Clark County School District employees were displaced on June 10 after CCSD Supt. Jesus Jara announced the elimination of all dean positions at the middle and high school levels.
This move was made in an effort to close the projected $17 million budget deficit for the upcoming school year.
This meant the reopening of strategic budget workbooks for a majority of schools, including Laughlin Junior/Senior High School.
Last week, the Laughlin School Organization Team held an emergency meeting at the high school that lasted a little more than five hours. The intent was to rework strategic budgets by voting on one of three scenarios to make up for the lost administrator position as workbooks allowed.
“All I can do is suppress the emotion I feel about it and try to present to you the best of the worst,” Laughlin Schools Principal Dawn Estes said. “Please understand that any scenario causes a ripple effect. When I look at it from the human side of it, it’s so catastrophic I can’t put it into words.”
Although three different scenarios were in play offering various administrative options, none guaranteed the former high school dean, Dani LeRoux, a job come fall.
The SOT high school voting staff voted 5-0 for the alignment of scenario two, which favored maintaining the current administrative staffing positions of three administrators K-12. This equates to creating the new position for a secondary assistant principal in the replacement of the dean.
Scenario two also maintains the current teacher on special assignment position with no new additional funding approved by SOT.
The secondary assistant principal position is equivalent to the previous dean position, being an entry-level administrative role. LeRoux could apply for the secondary assistant principal position, but it’s not a guaranteed job.
There are currently 25 county assistant principles without a job who automatically would bump
LeRoux from the position. Also, anyone with qualified administrative credentials could apply where seniority and experience would take effect.
“I get it, these 25 assistant principles in the county can bump me,” LeRoux said. “I want somebody to be here, but not from Las Vegas, because if someone truly wanted to be here they would have already been here. I don’t want to lose this community.”
Many at the meeting vouched for LeRoux’s presence, which they said goes beyond her role in the school.
“I’m tired of changes happening all the time,” Grade 4-5 library teacher Jennifer Drescher said. “I know it’s out of our hands, but I’d hate to see somebody coming down from Vegas, get their experience and leave again.”
She also spoke from the perspective of a parent.
“I don’t know how to show my appreciation for Dani for her support in the community,” she said. “Just the last few days I’ve had multiple parents come up to me and say ‘What will we do without Dani? She has done so much for us and our families.’ And they are talking outside and inside of school.”
Stephanie Bethards advocated that the secondary assistant principal position should go to somebody who wants to stay in the position for 10-plus years and does live in the community.
Also on the agenda was to allocate $44,000 through SB 178 at the high school level. The high school voting staff voted 5-0 to use it based on priority as a teacher position, followed by support staff and if neither of those put it toward technology.
The elementary voting staff voted 3-0 to adjust the percentage of principal salary, without going over administrative budget allocation, to allow for additional resources at the secondary level.
The next SOT is Aug. 1 at 4 p.m.
