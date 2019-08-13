LAUGHLIN — About 75 students from Laughlin and Searchlight, part of the Clark County School District, received school supplies, clothing and other necessities in the recent BHHS Legacy Foundation-Legacy Connection Tri-State Backpack Buddies “Dress for Success” program.
Volunteers from the The River Fund,
WestCare, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Laughlin Substation, the Nevada Highway Patrol and Laughlin High School were joined by individual volunteers from the Tri-state for the annual school supply distribution.
The Backpack Buddies program, underwritten by the BHHS Legacy Foundation with the help of scores of Tri-state volunteers, agencies and businesses, provides basic school supplies to qualifying students to help them get ready for the 2019-20 school year.
Included in the distribution is a new backpack — hence the program’s name — to store their supplies and school books. Children also received shoes, socks, school uniforms and health and hygiene items.
The Backpack Buddies program also reached out to students from the Bullhead City Elementary School District, Mohave Accelerated Elementary School, the Mohave Valley Elementary School District, the Topock Elementary School District, and Needles Unified School District.
Children at Tri-state Head Start programs also are included.
Each year, the program provides school supplies and other items to more than 1,000 Tri-state students who otherwise might not be able to acquire them. School district staff identify children and families in need, then those students are invited to take part in the distribution.
Meanwhile, area volunteers help with the distribution in the program’s permanent local headquarters, a building rented from the Mohave Valley Elementary School District in Mohave Valley.
Having a central location allows the organization to help families new to the area as well as assist those affected by fires or other emergencies that leave them without belongings, said Rebecca Vaughan, Backpack Buddies event coordinator.
