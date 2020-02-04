LAUGHLIN — Members of the Laughlin Economic Development Corporation and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development met last week to discuss Laughlin’s future plans and current success.
Martin Knauss, president of the LEDC, and Robert Bilbray, strategic development advisor, met with GOED Executive Director Michael Brown, Deputy Director Kristopher Sanchez, and Director of Business Development Melanie Sheldon. Joining the discussion were State Sen. Joe Hardy, State Assemblyman Glen Leavitt, and Jared Smith, of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance.
Discussed during the meeting were the status of economic development in Laughlin including paths forward to bring small business, light industrial, and commercial entities to Laughlin. Focus was on the Fort Mohave Development Law and its past use, former and current special improvement Districts and their success, the Mohave Generating Station land, and the Southland properties including the solar energy area.
Brown shared statewide economic development trends and drilled down on what items that GOED could assist with in Laughlin.
A commitment was made for Brown and team to visit Laughlin in the near future and further the discussions with the LEDC.
