LAUGHLIN — Dr. Brian Paulson, who has served as Laughlin town manager for the last four years after being appointed to that position by now-Gov. Steve Sisolak in 2019, was awarded a certificate of appreciation for his 31 years of service to Clark County government.
Laughlin Economic Development Corporation President Martin Knauss presented Paulson the award during last week’s Laughlin Town Advisory Board meeting. The plaque reads: “In appreciation for 31 years of service to Clark County and four years serving Laughlin, Nevada, congratulations on your retirement.”
Paulson’s retirement is effective this week.
Paulson’s lengthy service to Nevada as a whole and Clark County directly began in 1989, when he started his career as an analyst for Clark County and then moved onto helm the district’s Community Development Block Grant program. As CDBG coordinator, he oversaw many projects directly improving Laughlin and the region in that capacity.
In 2016, when Sisolak was District A supervisor on the Clark County Board of Commissioners, he appointed Paulson to be town manager for Laughlin, following the retirement of longtime Town Manager Jackie Brady. Brady was town manager for 21 years.
Paulson is a past president of the National Association for County Community and Economic Development as well as the Community Housing Resource Board of Southern Nevada. He received his bachelor’s degree and master of public administration degrees from Iowa State University in Ames, and a doctorate in public administration from the University of La Verne in California.
An Iowa native, Paulson started his career with Clark County as a management intern in 1989, the inaugural year of the 12-month management internship program under the Office of the County Manager.
The rest is now history as the four years Paulson promised Sisolak he would serve when appointed have come and n gone. Paulson landed in some luck at choosing this time to depart, as the state of Nevada, with its staggering $1.2 billion budget deficit, is currently buying out many tenured employees from service to lower the overhead and try to tackle what will likely be a generational crisis. All county employees with 30 years more of service are being incentivised to retire with a buyout package the details of which have not been posted.
Paulson’s departure has come at a once-in-a-career moment when getting out is not only on schedule but also highly beneficial to Paulson and many other tenured Clark County employees. They will receive their full Nevada employees retirement package as well as the buyout money Nevada is offering to reduce its operating costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.